ElectionResults2023: Tinubu Maintains Lead In Six Rivers Council Areas

The presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress, (APC), Bola Ahmed Tinubu has continued to maintain the lead in six Rivers States in the latest results released by the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC.

Tinubu took the lead on Sunday after INEC released the results of three local government areas: Ahoada West, Tai and Asari Toru Local Government Areas.

The APC maintained the lead with the latest results of Gokana (10122), Abua/Odua (5653), Emuoha (9145), Eleme (8368), Asari Toru (14483), Omuma (6328).

The APC, however, lost in Bonny Local Government Area by pulling 2708 votes as against the Labour Party, LP, which got a total of 10408 votes.

Gokana LGA

Registered voters-130172

Accredited voters-25442

APC-10122

APGA-37

APM-17

APP-217

BP-8

LP-2215

NNPC-31

NRM-27

PDP-8484

Abua/Odua LGA

Registered voters:93431

Accredited voters: 13414

A-11

AA-07

AAC-22

ADC-47

ADP-19

APC-5653

APGA-10

APM-10

APP-16

BP-04

LP-1663

NNPP-09

NRM-08

PDP-4685

PRP-01

SDP-154

YPP-12

ZLP-43

Emuoha LGA

Registered voters:118221

Accredited voters:21092

A-28

AA-09

AAC-17

ADC-77

ADP-24

APC-9145

APGA-43

APM-11

APP-32

BP-5

LP-4239

NNPP-18

NRM-17

PDP-5242

PRP-17

SDP-160

YPP-06

ZLP-59

Eleme LGA

10 wards

Registered voters

Accredited viters:

A-32

AA-5

AAC-6

ADC-35

ADP-67

APC-8368

APGA-83

APM-10

APP-8

BP-16

LP-7529

NNPP-82

NRM-13

PDP-2391

PRP-33

SDP-123

YPP-33

ZLP-92

Asari Toru

13 WARDS

Registered voters: 86110

Accredited voters: 22258

A-87

AA-09

AAC- 07

ADC-71

ADP-12

APC-14483

APGA-09

APM-16

APP-0

BP-01

LP-2094

NNPP-09

NRM-54

PDP-4476

PRP-7

SDP-59

YPP-4

ZLP-28

7 ward of 26units were cancelled

OMUMA LGA

Registered voters-65289

Accredited voters-10226

A-09

AA-0

AAC-2

ADC-33

ADP-06

APC-6328

APGA-16

APM-04

APP-05

BP-03

LP-2154

NNPC-15

NRM-05

PDP-1293

PRP-02

SDP-62

YPP-06

ZLP-28

Bonny LGA

Registered voters-8337

Accredited voters-17496

A-29

AA-7

AAC-19

ADC-90

ADP-34

APC-2708

APGA-31

APM-22

APP-8

BP-15

LP-10488

NNPP,-87

NRM-174

PDP-2406

PRP-11

SDP-88

YPP-17

ZLP-131

Like this: Like Loading...