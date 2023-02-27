ElectionResults2023: Tinubu Maintains Lead In Six Rivers Council Areas

The presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress, (APC), Bola Ahmed Tinubu has continued to maintain the lead in six Rivers States in the latest results released by the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC.
Tinubu took the lead on Sunday after INEC released the results of three local government areas: Ahoada West, Tai and Asari Toru Local Government Areas.
The APC maintained the lead with the latest results of Gokana (10122), Abua/Odua (5653), Emuoha (9145), Eleme (8368), Asari Toru (14483), Omuma (6328).
The APC, however, lost in Bonny Local Government Area by pulling 2708 votes as against the Labour Party, LP, which got a total of 10408 votes.
Gokana LGA
Registered voters-130172
Accredited voters-25442
APC-10122
APGA-37
APM-17
APP-217
BP-8
LP-2215
NNPC-31
NRM-27
PDP-8484
Abua/Odua LGA
Registered voters:93431
Accredited voters: 13414
A-11
AA-07
AAC-22
ADC-47
ADP-19
APC-5653
APGA-10
APM-10
APP-16
BP-04
LP-1663
NNPP-09
NRM-08
PDP-4685
PRP-01
SDP-154
YPP-12
ZLP-43
Emuoha LGA
Registered voters:118221
Accredited voters:21092
A-28
AA-09
AAC-17
ADC-77
ADP-24
APC-9145
APGA-43
APM-11
APP-32
BP-5
LP-4239
NNPP-18
NRM-17
PDP-5242
PRP-17
SDP-160
YPP-06
ZLP-59
Eleme LGA
10 wards
Registered voters
Accredited viters:
A-32
AA-5
AAC-6
ADC-35
ADP-67
APC-8368
APGA-83
APM-10
APP-8
BP-16
LP-7529
NNPP-82
NRM-13
PDP-2391
PRP-33
SDP-123
YPP-33
ZLP-92
Asari Toru
13 WARDS
Registered voters: 86110
Accredited voters: 22258
A-87
AA-09
AAC- 07
ADC-71
ADP-12
APC-14483
APGA-09
APM-16
APP-0
BP-01
LP-2094
NNPP-09
NRM-54
PDP-4476
PRP-7
SDP-59
YPP-4
ZLP-28
7 ward of 26units were cancelled
OMUMA LGA
Registered voters-65289
Accredited voters-10226
A-09
AA-0
AAC-2
ADC-33
ADP-06
APC-6328
APGA-16
APM-04
APP-05
BP-03
LP-2154
NNPC-15
NRM-05
PDP-1293
PRP-02
SDP-62
YPP-06
ZLP-28
Bonny LGA
Registered voters-8337
Accredited voters-17496
A-29
AA-7
AAC-19
ADC-90
ADP-34
APC-2708
APGA-31
APM-22
APP-8
BP-15
LP-10488
NNPP,-87
NRM-174
PDP-2406
PRP-11
SDP-88
YPP-17
ZLP-131