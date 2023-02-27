2023 Elections News

#ElectionResult2023: Two Serving Govs Win NASS Election, Two Others Lost

As the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), continues to release the results of Saturday’s Presidential and National Assembly elections, two serving governors have been declared winners while two others lost in the Senatorial contests.

Those who were declared winners so far are Governor David Umahi of Ebonyi State and his Niger State counterpart, Sani Bello.

The two serving governors, who are now Senators-elect are members of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC).

While Umahi was elected to represent Ebonyi South Senatorial District, Bello is elected to represent Niger North.

By their victories, the Governor of Ebonyi State is retiring the incumbent Senator representing Ebonyi South, Engr. Ama Nnachi while Bello is going to replace the Deputy Senate Whip, Senator Aliyu Sabi.

In a related development, two other serving governors who were roundly defeated by their opponents during the election are Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi of Enugu State and Ben Ayade of Cross River State.

Ugwuanyi who contested for the Enugu North Senatorial District on the platform of the PDP was defeated by Chief Okey Ezea of the Labour Party.

Ezea will replace the current minority leader of the Senate, Senator Chukwuka Utazi, who honourably stepped down for Ugwuanyi, to come and do his retirement in the Senate after leaving Government House, Enugu.

In Cross River, Senator Jarigbe Agom Jarigbe of the People’s Democratic Party defeated Governor Ben Ayade of the APC, whose incumbency could not deliver him at the poll.

Adedayo Babatunde
https://www.newtelegraphng.com/

