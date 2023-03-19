ElectionResults: 26-Year-Old Journalist Wins Assembly Seat In Kwara

A 26-year-old online journalist, Rukayat Shittu, has been declared the winner of the Owode/Onire State Constituency election in the Asa Local Government Area of Kwara State in the just-concluded State House of Assembly elections.

Shittu, a social media influencer, contested the election on the platform of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), polling 7,521 votes to defeat the candidate of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP), Abdullah Magaji, who scored 6,957 votes.

The House of Assembly member-elect said she felt elated, honoured and privileged to be pronounced winner of the election to represent Owode/Onire constituency.

She expressed her gratitude to APC leadership in the State and the electorate for giving her what she described as a rare opportunity.

She said: “Youths and women are being sidelined in Nigerian politics but Governor AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq has shaped the face in Kwara. I will make sure I improve and encourage youths and women participation in the polity.”

The lawmaker-elect was the Head of the News Department of the Just Event Online publication.

Like this: Like Loading...