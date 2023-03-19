2023 Elections News

#ElectionResults: 26-Year-Old Journalist Wins Assembly Seat In Kwara

Posted on Author Stephen Olufemi Oni Comment(0)

A 26-year-old online journalist, Rukayat Shittu, has been declared the winner of the Owode/Onire State Constituency election in the Asa Local Government Area of Kwara State in the just-concluded State House of Assembly elections.

Shittu, a social media influencer, contested the election on the platform of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), polling 7,521 votes to defeat the candidate of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP), Abdullah Magaji, who scored 6,957 votes.

The House of Assembly member-elect said she felt elated, honoured and privileged to be pronounced winner of the election to represent Owode/Onire constituency.

She expressed her gratitude to APC leadership in the State and the electorate for giving her what she described as a rare opportunity.

She said: “Youths and women are being sidelined in Nigerian politics but Governor AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq has shaped the face in Kwara. I will make sure I improve and encourage youths and women participation in the polity.”

The lawmaker-elect was the Head of the News Department of the Just Event Online publication.

Adedayo Babatunde
https://www.newtelegraphng.com/

Related Articles
News

No extension of 2022 UTME/DE registration – JAMB

Posted on Author Regina Otokpa

The Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) has said that there would be no extension of the on-going Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME) or Direct Entry (DE) registrations scheduled to end on March 26. A statement made available to newsmen by JAMB’s spokesperson, Dr. Fabian Benjamin, yesterday in Abuja, explained that examination dates were fixed […]
News

Signage/Advert Fees: Anambra prosecutes 5,000 alleged defaulters

Posted on Author Our Reporters

The immediate past Managing Director of Anambra State Signage and Advertisement Agency (ANSAA), Jude Emecheta, initiated and prosecuted about 5,000 cases against clients between 2014 and 2022, it was gathered. Emecheta told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) yesterday in Awka, the state capital, that the law establishing ANSAA was responsible for the huge number […]
News

2023: South can’t blackmail us into ceding presidency – Ex-Buhari’s aide

Posted on Author Philip Nyam ABUJA

The North will not cede the presidency through intimidation, blackmail and coercionin2023, ex-President Muhammadu Buhari’s aide, Suleiman Abdulrahman Kawu Sumaila has said.   Kawu was reacting to an interview granted to a national daily by the Minister of Labour and Productivity, Dr. Chris Ngige, saying any party that fields a northern candidate in the 2023 […]

Leave a Reply