ElectionResults: AA Guber Candidate Congratulates Sanwo-Olu

The governorship candidate of Action Alliance (AA), Tope AbdurRazaq Balogun has congratulated Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) on his victory in the 2023 governorship election in the state.

This was contained in a statement issued on Saturday after the conduct of the governorship and State House of Assembly election in the state.

The statement reads, “Congratulatory Message to His Excellency, Governor Babajide Olusola Sanwo-Olu. I am filled with a sense of gratitude as I use this opportunity to express my appreciation to God Almighty for the privilege to be part of the electioneering process from start to finish.

“From the conception of the Lagos REBIRTH Agenda with my team to the various stages of the campaign and finally the election, it was an arduous journey that has been both challenging and enlightening.

“As the incumbent Governor is set to emerge victorious with the highest number of valid votes cast, I send my heartfelt congratulations in advance to His Excellency Babajide Olusola Sanwo-Olu.

“I am also grateful to my wife, children, parents, friends, advisors, mentors, party leaders, campaign organisation, and support groups for their unwavering support throughout the tough journey.

“As we look to the future, I assure everyone that we will continue to engage the public and government with our innovative ideas aimed at advancing societal reengineering to build a better Lagos State.

“Once again, congratulations to Governor Babajide Olusola Sanwo-Olu and Deputy Governor, Dr Kadri Obafemi Hamzat as well as their team for their superior strategy to win the contest.”

