2023 Elections Politics

#ElectionResults: AA Guber Candidate Congratulates Sanwo-Olu

Posted on Author Adedayo Babatunde Comment(0)

The governorship candidate of Action Alliance (AA), Tope AbdurRazaq Balogun has congratulated Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) on his victory in the 2023 governorship election in the state.

This was contained in a statement issued on Saturday after the conduct of the governorship and State House of Assembly election in the state.

The statement reads, “Congratulatory Message to His Excellency, Governor Babajide Olusola Sanwo-Olu. I am filled with a sense of gratitude as I use this opportunity to express my appreciation to God Almighty for the privilege to be part of the electioneering process from start to finish.

“From the conception of the Lagos REBIRTH Agenda with my team to the various stages of the campaign and finally the election, it was an arduous journey that has been both challenging and enlightening.

“As the incumbent Governor is set to emerge victorious with the highest number of valid votes cast, I send my heartfelt congratulations in advance to His Excellency Babajide Olusola Sanwo-Olu.

“I am also grateful to my wife, children, parents, friends, advisors, mentors, party leaders, campaign organisation, and support groups for their unwavering support throughout the tough journey.

“As we look to the future, I assure everyone that we will continue to engage the public and government with our innovative ideas aimed at advancing societal reengineering to build a better Lagos State.

“Once again, congratulations to Governor Babajide Olusola Sanwo-Olu and Deputy Governor, Dr Kadri Obafemi Hamzat as well as their team for their superior strategy to win the contest.”

Adedayo Babatunde
https://www.newtelegraphng.com/

Related Articles
Politics

APC has not anointed any aspirant –Nnamani

Posted on Author Our Reporters

The All Progressives Congress (APC) has urged party members and stakeholders in Anambra State to discard the speculation that the national leadership of the party has anointed an aspirant to emerge the party’s standard-bearers for the November 6 Anambra State governorship election. Former Senate President and member representing the South-East in the APC Caretaker/Extraordinary Convention […]
Politics

Adamu expresses helplessness over gale of defections in APC

Posted on Author Chukwu David, Abuja

The National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Senator Abdullahi Adamu, Wednesday, expressed helplessness over the gale of defections of members of the ruling party to opposition parties. Adamu, who made the expression shortly after the leadership of the party met with the Senate Caucus, said that there was nothing he could do to […]
2023 Elections News Politics Top Stories

#ElectionResults: Tinubu Delivers Polling Unit To Sanwo-Olu Amid Low Turnout

Posted on Author Adedayo Babatunde

The President-elect, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu has won his polling unit for the governorship candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) and the incumbent Governor of Lagos State, Babajide Sanwo-Olu. The APC candidate polled 43 votes, his closest contender, the Labour Party candidate, Gbadebo Rhodes-Vivour, had five votes, while the National Rescue Movement had one vote. […]

Leave a Reply