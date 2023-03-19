ElectionResults: Abba Kabiru In Early Leads As INEC Announces 10 LGAs Results

NNPP Abba Kabir in An Early Leads In Nine Local Governments
The Gubernatorial candidate of the New Nigeria People’s Party (NNPP) in Kano State, Abba Kabiru Yusuf, is in the early lead with the number of local government council results announced by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).
NNPP has won 6 out of the 10 LGAs closely followed by Nasir Gawuna, of All Progressives Congress (APC) who has also won 4 LGAs
Our Correspondent reports that declaring the results at the state collation center, the state returning officer for the governorship election, Prof. Ahmed Dukku Ibrahim, who is also the DVC, Admin, ABU Zaria, calls for calm in addressing issues.
The LGAs are Rano, Rogo, Makoda, Kunchi, Wudil, Karaye, Tsanyawa, Minjibir and Albasu.
The NNPP has so far polled 172,610 votes while APC trails with 160,565 leaving a margin of 12,045.
Below are the full details:
RANO
ADP – 80
APC – 17,090
NNPP – 18,040
PDP – 225
PRP – 10
ROGO
APC – 11,112
ADP – 42
NNPP – 18,559
PDP – 124
MAKODA
Total registered voters: 75,487
Accredited voters: 31,601
APC – 15,006
ADP – 83
NNPP – 13,956
PDP – 101
KUNCHI
APC – 13,215
ADP – 62
NNPP – 10,674
PDP – 39