#ElectionResults: Abba Kabiru In Early Leads As INEC Announces 10 LGAs Results

NNPP Abba Kabir in An Early Leads In Nine Local Governments

The Gubernatorial candidate of the New Nigeria People’s Party (NNPP) in Kano State, Abba Kabiru Yusuf, is in the early lead with the number of local government council results announced by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

NNPP has won 6 out of the 10 LGAs closely followed by Nasir Gawuna, of All Progressives Congress (APC) who has also won 4 LGAs

Our Correspondent reports that declaring the results at the state collation center, the state returning officer for the governorship election, Prof. Ahmed Dukku Ibrahim, who is also the  DVC, Admin, ABU Zaria, calls for calm in addressing issues.

The LGAs are Rano, Rogo, Makoda, Kunchi, Wudil, Karaye, Tsanyawa, Minjibir and Albasu.

The NNPP has so far polled 172,610 votes while APC trails with 160,565 leaving a margin of 12,045.

Below are the full details:

RANO

ADP – 80

APC – 17,090

NNPP – 18,040

PDP – 225

PRP – 10

ROGO

APC – 11,112

ADP – 42

NNPP – 18,559

PDP – 124

MAKODA

Total registered voters: 75,487

Accredited voters: 31,601

APC – 15,006

ADP – 83

NNPP – 13,956

PDP – 101

KUNCHI

APC – 13,215

ADP – 62

NNPP – 10,674

PDP – 39

