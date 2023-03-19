2023 Elections Politics Top Stories

#ElectionResults: Abiodun, Adebutu In Tight Race

……APC leads in 8 LGAs, PDP wins 7

The Governorship candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Dapo Abiodun is currently leading in eight out of the 15 Local government areas results collated and declared so far by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Ladi Adebutu has also won seven local government areas in the state.

The governorship candidate of the African Democratic Congress (ADC), Biyi Otegbeye is trailing behind Abiodun and Adebutu.

The results of the 15 LGAs as announced by the State Returning Officer, Prof. Kayode Adebowale, are as follows:

1. ODEDA LGA

Registered voters: 94,048
Accredited Voters: 23,975

APC: 11,089
PDP: 8,050
NNPP: 31
ADC: 3,651

Total valid votes: 23,349
Rejected votes: 626
Total votes cast: 23,975

2. EGBADO NORTH LGA

Registered voters: 130,063
Accredited Voters: 41,016

APC: 15,331
PDP: 11,627
NNPP: 64
ADC: 12,190

Total valid votes: 39,908
Rejected votes: 1,031
Total votes cast: 41,011

3. EGBADO SOUTH LG

Registered voters: 133,001
Accredited Voters: 34,213

APC: 15,047
PDP: 10,913
NNPP: 75
ADC: 6,435

Total valid votes: 33,064
Rejected votes: 1,149
Total votes cast: 34,213

4. EWEKORO LG

Registered voters: 94,681
Accredited Voters: 20,415

APC: 8,192
PDP: 7,449
NNPP: 60
ADC: 3,881

Total valid votes: 19,902
Rejected votes: 511
Total votes cast: 20,413

5. ABEOKUTA SOUTH LG

Registered voters: 242,151
Accredited Voters: 55,718

APC: 19,689
PDP: 24,175
NNPP: 99
ADC: 9,264

Total valid votes: 54,139
Rejected votes: 1,579
Total votes cast: 55,718

There were cancellation in two wards: ward 5 and ward 13.

6. IJEBU NORTH LG

Registered voters: 133,122
Accredited Voters: 38,340

APC: 18,815
PDP: 15,904
NNPP: 22
ADC: 2,393

Total valid votes: 37,478
Rejected votes: 848
Total votes cast: 38,326

7. IKENNE LG

Registered voters: 68,613
Accredited Voters: 23,564

APC: 9,125
PDP: 12,472
NNPP: 09
ADC: 336

Total valid votes: 22,069
Rejected votes: 392
Total votes cast: 22,461

10 polling units were cancelled due to violence and disruption of elections.

8. IJEBU NORTH-EAST LG

Registered voters: 52,457
Accredited Voters: 14,687

APC: 5,408
PDP: 7,086
NNPP: 27
ADC: 1,448

Total valid votes: 14,102
Rejected votes: 357
Total votes cast: 14,459

Ballot paper snatching at ward 6, unit 2. The result was cancelled.

9. IJEBU-ODE LG

Registered voters: 90,760
Accredited Voters: 25,730

APC: 12,907
PDP: 10,714
NNPP: 36
ADC: 1,348

Total valid votes: 25,257
Rejected votes: 473
Total votes cast: 25,730

10. ABEOKUTA NORTH

Registered voters: 167,753
Accredited Voters: 37,553

APC: 14,294
PDP: 12,622
NNPP: 34
ADC: 9,143

Total valid votes: 36,521
Rejected votes: 1,018
Total votes cast: 37,539

Three units in Ward 6 were cancelled due violence.

11. IJEBU EAST LG

Registered voters: 77,171
Accredited Voters: 21,896

APC: 7,883
PDP: 11,242
NNPP: 45
ADC: 1,885

Total valid votes: 21,352
Rejected votes: 542
Total votes cast: 21,894

There was cancellation in unit 6, ward 9 due to violence.

12. REMO NORTH LG

Registered voters: 48,886
Accredited Voters: 13,187

APC: 4,306
PDP: 8,177
NNPP: 06
ADC: 327

Total valid votes: 129,39
Rejected votes: 248
Total votes cast: 13,187

Cancellation in four wards in seven polling units due BVAS malfunction and violence.

13. IPOKIA LG

Registered voters: 136,281
Accredited Voters: 45,035

APC: 21,338
PDP: 19,189
NNPP: 46
ADC: 1,897

Total valid votes: 43,707
Rejected votes: 1,328
Total votes cast: 45035

14. ODOGBOLU LG

Registered voters: 95,530
Accredited Voters: 24,041

APC: 9,143
PDP: 12,963
NNPP: 10
ADC: 1,281

Total valid votes: 23,608
Rejected votes: 429
Total votes cast: 24,037

There were cancellations in 14 polling units due to violence and refusal to use BVAS.

15. OGUN WATERSIDE LG

Registered voters: 52,359
Accredited Voters: 17,345

APC: 5,878
PDP: 7,716
NNPP: 56
ADC: 2,575

Total valid votes: 16,888
Rejected votes: 456
Total votes cast: 17,344

Cancellation in two wards due to violence and destruction of sensitive, non-materials and difficult terrain due to hyacinth.

