ElectionResults: Adebutu Accuses INEC Of Rigging Poll For Abiodun

The governorship candidate of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) in Ogun State, Ladi Adebutu has accused the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) of rigging the Saturday’s governorship election for the candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Dapo Abiodun.

Adebutu made the allegation in a statement issued by his Deputy governorship candidate, Adekunle Akinlade in Abeokuta on Sunday.

The State Returning Officer, Prof. Kayode Adebowale declared Abiodun the winner of the election after scoring 276,298 out of the 663,968 total votes cast.

Abiodun defeated his closest rival, Adebutu who scored 262,383 votes.

But, reacting to the result of the election, Adebutu said, the electorate in the state should hold the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) responsible for hijacking their mandate.

He called on the people of the state to “rise up and defend Nigeria’s democracy”.

Adebutu said, “It is a known fact that the announcement of results from Sagamu and other local governments are being delayed to enable them “perfect” their attempt to reduce the obvious numbers of PUs where elections were cancelled by way of doctoring results sheets and other evidence.

“That the 80 PUs elections were either cancelled as a result of BVAS malfunction or violence by APC hired thugs and hoodlums who shot, burnt, and destroyed elections materials across Sagamu, Odogbolu and other areas across the State.

“According to Section 24 (3) of the Electoral Act 2022 as amended, with over 34,000 electorates disenfranchised as a result of those cancellations, INEC ought to declare the March 18th elections inconclusive and order re-run in all the areas voting did not occur.

“We are therefore calling on the good people of Ogun State and electorates to identify and hold the officials involved in this attempted electoral robbery personally responsible for denying them their rights as entrenched in our Constitution. He further said that the PDP shall resist any attempt or attempts to rig the elections in favour of the APC.

“The results must be announced as collated and submitted to INEC. The election should be declared inconclusive in line with the provisions of the Electoral Act 2022 as amended, and INEC must abide by its own rules.”

