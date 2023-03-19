2023 Elections Politics

#ElectionResults: APC, PDP In Tight Race As INEC Begins Collation In Plateau

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) is expected to begin the collation of results for the governorship elections in Plateau State on Sunday by 2:30 pm.

Dr Nentawe Yilwatda of the All progress congress (APC) and Barr. Caleb Mutfwang of the  People’s Democratic Party (PDP) are locked in a tight race as collation in some local government areas has been concluded.

New Telegraph had on Saturday reported that the election in Plateau state was largely peaceful.

It is clear that the voter apathy witnessed in Saturday’s election in the state appears to have dealt a huge blow to the traditional strongholds of the PDP and APC going by the numbers turned in so far at the local government collation centres.

Pankshin, Mangu and Kanke local government areas which are the LGAs of origin of the frontline governorship candidates turned in mixed results as the two political parties had made projections to win convincingly in the three local government areas or at least secure a substantial number of votes from the LGAs.

Jos South and Riyom which host the three deputy governorship candidates of the Berom extraction may also play a huge role in determining the general outcome of the ballots.

Already Kanke, Pankshin, Kanam, Wase, Jos North, and Shendam Local Governments are the stronghold of the APC, while Mangu, Bakin Ladi, Jos South,  Riyom and Bassa are also the stronghold of the PDP out of the 17 LGCs of the state.

However, when INEC starts collation by 2:30 pm Plateau People will know the Next Governor-elect that will succeed Governor Simon Lalong.

Meanwhile the Speaker of the Plateau State House of Assembly, Hon. Yakubu Yakson Sanda has lost his constituency seat to the candidate of the PDP due to the zoning arrangement in the Constituency.

Also, the Majority Leader of the Plateau state House of Assembly and member representing Mikang State Constitucy, Naanlong Gapyil Daniel who contested under the Ruling All Progressive Congress APC, lost his re-election bid to Matthew Sule of the opposition People’s Democratic party PDP in the state again base on the zoning Position of the Constituency.

