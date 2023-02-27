ElectionResults: APC Win Two Senatorial Seats In Jigawa

The Ruling All Progressive Congress (APC) has so far won two Senatorial seats in Jigawa State.

The two seats include Jigawa North West Senatorial District and Jigawa North East Senatorial District as the returning officer professor Ahmed Baita Garko declared.

He said ADC got 2,644 votes, APC 187,049 votes and the PDP got 134,199 votes.

“Husaini Babangida Uba of APC having satisfied the requirements of the law and scored the higher votes is hereby declared as the winner and newly elected Senator Jigawa North-west.

While professor Adamu Usman Isge the returning officer of Jigawa North East Senatorial District declared Ambassador Ahmed Abdul Hamid Mallam Madori of APC as the winner after scoring high votes of 136,977.

He added Muhd Garba of NNPP scored 29,485, while

Dr Nuradden Muhd of PDP scored 107,457

Like this: Like Loading...