ElectionResults: APC Wins 23 Seats, SDP 2 In Ekiti Assembly Poll

…as INEC Declares 1 Constituency Inconclusive.

The All Progressives Congress (APC) has won twenty-three seats out of the twenty-six Assembly seats in Ekiti State.

This was contained in the official announcement made by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) in the just concluded State House of Assembly election.

In a statement issued by the Head of Voters Education and Publicity of INEC, Mr Temitope Akanmu said, “APC won twenty-three seats out of the twenty-six seats in the Assembly”

Some of the candidates of the APC who won the election are Mr Babafemi Fatula, Ikole constituency one, Ayo Adegbite, Ado constituency one, Mrs Iyabo Fakunle Okieimen, Ilejemeje constituency, Idowu Odebunmi, Oye constituency two.

Gbonyin constituency, Princess Teju Okunyiga, Moba constituency one, Mrs Abimbola Solanke

Meanwhile, the candidate of the Social Democratic Party (SDP) in Ekiti East constituency one, Mr Dele Ogunsakin and that of the Ise Ekiti, Mr Omotayo Babatunde got two seats in the Assembly by defeating their closest rivals, APC candidates.

“Election in Ido Osi Constituency 1 was declared inconclusive due to disruption of the voting process in three polling units in the constituency”.

