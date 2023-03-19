ElectionResults: APC’sBago IN Early Lead In Niger Guber Poll

The Gubernatorial candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Niger State, Umar Mohammed Bago is currently in an early lead in Saturday’s governorship election held across the state.

This is according to the results presented on Sunday morning by the Collation Officers from eleven out of the 25 local government areas in the state.

The collation exercise started at 10:00 am on Sunday at the Head Office of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) in Minna, Niger State.

The APC won in the Tafa, Gurara, Paikoro, Bosso, Suleja, Katcha, Lapai, Bida and Chanchaga local government areas of Niger State.

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Candidate, Isah Liman Kantigi has won the Munya and Edati local government areas of the state.

Below is a breakdown of the results as announced so far by the INEC.

Tafa LGA

APC- 12520

PDP- 12082

NNPP- 11

Gurara LGA

APC- 14,520

NNPP- 14

PDP- 11,506

Paikoro LGA

APC- 21,855

APGA- 59

LP- 106

NNPP- 192

PDP- 15,780

Munya LGA

APC- 8644

APGA- 11

LP- 21

NNPP- 13

PDP- 10,208

Bosso LGA

APC- 24,794

APGA- 63

LP- 211

NNPP- 229

PDP- 20,251

Suleja LGA

APC- 18,261

APGA- 83

LP- 1,664

NNPP- 365

PDP- 15,551

Katcha LGA

APC- 17,037

APGA-12

LP- 03

NNPP- 63

PDP- 16, 495

Edati LGA

APC- 9,225

APGA- 09

LP- 06

NNPP- 32

PDP- 16,559

Bida LG

APC – 27,778

NNPP – 687

PDP – 22,846

Chanchaga LG.

APC – 31,231

NNPP – 144

PDP – 27,989

YPP – 58

Lapai LG.

APC – 21,795

NNPP – 18

PDP – 18,041

YPP – 10

However, the collation of other LGAs results to resume by 5 pm.

