#ElectionResults: APC’sBago IN Early Lead In Niger Guber Poll

The Gubernatorial candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Niger State, Umar Mohammed Bago is currently in an early lead in Saturday’s governorship election held across the state.

This is according to the results presented on Sunday morning by the Collation Officers from eleven out of the 25 local government areas in the state.

The collation exercise started at 10:00 am on Sunday at the Head Office of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) in Minna, Niger State.

The APC won in the Tafa, Gurara, Paikoro, Bosso, Suleja, Katcha, Lapai, Bida and Chanchaga local government areas of Niger State.

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Candidate, Isah Liman Kantigi has won the Munya and Edati local government areas of the state.

Below is a breakdown of the results as announced so far by the INEC.

Tafa LGA
APC- 12520
PDP- 12082
NNPP- 11

Gurara LGA
APC- 14,520
NNPP- 14
PDP- 11,506

Paikoro LGA
APC- 21,855
APGA- 59
LP- 106
NNPP- 192
PDP- 15,780

Munya LGA
APC- 8644
APGA- 11
LP- 21
NNPP- 13
PDP- 10,208

Bosso LGA
APC- 24,794
APGA- 63
LP- 211
NNPP- 229
PDP- 20,251

Suleja LGA
APC- 18,261
APGA- 83
LP- 1,664
NNPP- 365
PDP- 15,551

Katcha LGA
APC- 17,037
APGA-12
LP- 03
NNPP- 63
PDP- 16, 495

Edati LGA
APC- 9,225
APGA- 09
LP- 06
NNPP- 32
PDP- 16,559

Bida LG
APC – 27,778
NNPP – 687
PDP – 22,846

Chanchaga LG.
APC – 31,231
NNPP – 144
PDP – 27,989
YPP – 58

Lapai LG.
APC – 21,795
NNPP – 18
PDP – 18,041
YPP – 10

However, the collation of other LGAs results to resume by 5 pm.

Adedayo Babatunde
https://www.newtelegraphng.com/

