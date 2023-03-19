ElectionResults: APC’sBago IN Early Lead In Niger Guber Poll

The Gubernatorial candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Niger State, Umar Mohammed Bago is currently in an early lead in Saturday’s governorship election held across the state.
This is according to the results presented on Sunday morning by the Collation Officers from eleven out of the 25 local government areas in the state.
The collation exercise started at 10:00 am on Sunday at the Head Office of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) in Minna, Niger State.
The APC won in the Tafa, Gurara, Paikoro, Bosso, Suleja, Katcha, Lapai, Bida and Chanchaga local government areas of Niger State.
The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Candidate, Isah Liman Kantigi has won the Munya and Edati local government areas of the state.
Below is a breakdown of the results as announced so far by the INEC.
Tafa LGA
APC- 12520
PDP- 12082
NNPP- 11
Gurara LGA
APC- 14,520
NNPP- 14
PDP- 11,506
Paikoro LGA
APC- 21,855
APGA- 59
LP- 106
NNPP- 192
PDP- 15,780
Munya LGA
APC- 8644
APGA- 11
LP- 21
NNPP- 13
PDP- 10,208
Bosso LGA
APC- 24,794
APGA- 63
LP- 211
NNPP- 229
PDP- 20,251
Suleja LGA
APC- 18,261
APGA- 83
LP- 1,664
NNPP- 365
PDP- 15,551
Katcha LGA
APC- 17,037
APGA-12
LP- 03
NNPP- 63
PDP- 16, 495
Edati LGA
APC- 9,225
APGA- 09
LP- 06
NNPP- 32
PDP- 16,559
Bida LG
APC – 27,778
NNPP – 687
PDP – 22,846
Chanchaga LG.
APC – 31,231
NNPP – 144
PDP – 27,989
YPP – 58
Lapai LG.
APC – 21,795
NNPP – 18
PDP – 18,041
YPP – 10
However, the collation of other LGAs results to resume by 5 pm.