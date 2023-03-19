ElectionResults: APGA, LP, PDP, APC Share Assembly Seats In Ebonyi

Four major political parties in Ebonyi State have won House of Assembly seats in the just concluded governorship and House of Assembly elections in the state.

The results officially declared by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), show that three opposition parties, the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) Labour Party (LP) and the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA) have won one seat each in the just concluded election.

APC, which happens to be the ruling party in the state has also won some seats for the state Assembly positions.

The PDP candidate of Onicha West, Charles Onu scored 4506 votes to defeat his closest challenger and candidate of the APC, Chima Ude-Umanta who scored 3596 votes.

The candidate of APC in Onicha East, Mrs Ikile Uzomaka who scored 2417 votes also lost to the candidate of the Labour Party, Celestine Ogba who scored 4056 votes.

However, the candidate of APC in Ohaukwo North Constituency, Mrs Esther Agwu won with 3426 votes to defeat the candidate of APGA, Mr Jeremiah Ekuma who scored 1204 votes.

Similarly, Mr Chinedu Onah, the candidate of APC for Ohaukwu South Constituency was re-elected with 12520 votes to defeat the candidate of the PDP, Mr Obim Okechukwu, who scored 6836 votes.

The APC candidate for Ezza South Constituency, Mr Friday Ogbuewu won with 8107 votes while his challenger, Mr Ifeanyi Nworie of the PDP scored 4986.

