ElectionResults: APGA Rejects Abia Guber Poll, Alleging Irregularities

The All Progressive Grand Alliance (APGA) in Abia State has rejected the results of the March 18 governorship poll so far declared by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

APGA made its position known via a release issued by the State Chairman, Rev Augustine Ehiemere yesterday midway through the result collation.

According to Ehiemere, “The results so far announced did not in any way reflect the will of the good people of Abia voters as demonstrated at the various polling units. We are highly disappointed that the votes cast for our candidate, Professor Greg Ibe, were suppressed and not credited to him.

“Regrettably too, there were brazen irregularities including snatching of ballot papers, overvoting in favour of the PDP, unprecedented manipulation, and violence against the opposition.

“Most of the results were collated without recourse to BVAS machines, hence, they cannot be relied upon.

“We appeal to our members to remain calm and watch things unfold. We firmly believe that light will triumph over darkness, and Abia emancipated from the chains of undemocratic forces.

“Obingwa election was manually conducted against the requirements of the Electoral Act and thugs invaded the INEC office. In Ugwunagbo ballot boxes were hijacked. A woman voter was kidnapped. Ukwa East Returning Officer was housed in the house of a PDP chieftain.

“The election was marred with irregularities in all parts of the state, and APGA cannot accept a highly flawed election.”

Like this: Like Loading...