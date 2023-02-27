2023 Elections News

#ElectionResults2023: Cross River Presidential Election Results

Below are Cross River State Presidential election results according to the state Collation Officer, Prof. AKPFURE RIM-RUKEH

ETUNG LGA

APC – 2713
PDP – 2149
LP – 2345
VOID – 430
TOTAL REG. 43,872
ACCREDITED 7951.

Calabar South
TOTAL REG. 160,824
ACCREDITED 414,473

AP: 9,060
LP – 24,247
PDP: 4,255
Valid votes -38,608
Voided votes: 2854
Total cast: 41,462

Abi, CRS.

REG. 63199
ACCREDITED: 18,384

APC – 8011
LP – 3,557
PDP – 5943
VALID – 17,773
VOID – 595
TOTAL CAST.
– 18368

AKPABUYO, CRS.

REG.65,757
ACCREDITED: – 15,723
APC – 5,970
Lp- 4314
PDP -3,950
VALID – 14,683
VOID -935
TOTAL CAST: 15,608

YaKKUR LGA CRS.

REG. – 10,1561
ACCREDITED- 29,765
APC – 9,646
LP -. 10,198
PDP – 6,600
VALID VOTES. – 27,390
VOID – 2,181
TOTAL CAST; 29,511

OBUBRA LGA, CRS.
REG. – 10,,5422
ACCREDITED: – 22,569
APC -. 9,041
LP – 4,488
PDP – 7,097

At this point, the state Collation Officer asked the LG Collation Officer to step aside as “There is serious overvoting”. He needs to explain why the figures didn’t tally.

However, Collation shifted to 4 pm.

Adedayo Babatunde
https://www.newtelegraphng.com/

