ElectionResults2023: Cross River Presidential Election Results

Ekiti Governor Kayode Fayemi has sacked his political appointees ahead of his exit from office on October 16. This was contained in a memo by the Permanent Secretary, Office of the Secretary to the State Government, Dr. T.G on behalf of the SSG on Sunday in Ado-Ekiti, the state capital. According to the memo, dated […]

Members of the Rivers State House of Assembly, led by Speaker Awaji Ibani, have been criticised by the Rivers State Civil Society Organisation (RIVCSO) for staging a walk to register their displeasure over illegal refining, which is a major cause of soot in the state. A few days ago, Governor Nyesom Wike declared 19 persons […]

Former Deputy National Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Chief Olabode George, has urged the people of Edo State to re-elect Governor Godwin Obaseki because the PDP candidate has devoted the last four years to the development and growth of the Big Heart state. George, in a statement he personally signed, said the visible […]

