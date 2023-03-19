ElectionResults: Dapo Abiodun Loses LGA TO PDP, Wins Polling Unit

The incumbent Governor and governorship candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Prince Dapo Abiodun has lost his Local Government Area in Ikenne to the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) despite he won his polling unit.

The candidate of the PDP, Ladi Adebutu who also hails from Governor Abiodun’s LGA polled 12,472 votes to defeat the governor who scored 9,133 votes in the just concluded gubernatorial and state house of assembly election.

At the governor’s polling unit, Abidoun, who is among the 11 governors seeking reelection, polled 147 votes ahead of Adebutu who garnered 142 votes.

But at PU 14, Egunrege in Ikenne township where Vice-President Yemi Osinbajo voted, Adebutu won. PDP scored 42, APC had 21 votes, and ADC had one vote.

Saturday’s election in the council was characterised by violence and ballot box hijack, especially in Iperu-Remo, the hometown of Abiodun and Adebutu. There were shootings when hoodlums suspected to be political thugs snatched away two ballot boxes at Polling Unit 05, Ward 03 in the Ayegbami area of the town. The hoodlums had invaded the polling unit on motorcycles and started shooting into the air with the aim of chasing away voters. They however, succeeded at escaping with one of the ballot boxes, before security operatives, particularly the policemen on election duty at the nearby road intersection could respond with corresponding gunshots to the scene while the Assistant Polling Officer for the unit, Alalade Babatunde had been beaten up. The development, however, resulted in chaos, forcing many electorates to scamper for safety to avoid being hit by strayed bullets.

