ElectionResults: Desmond Elliot Declared Winner Of Surulere Constituency

Veteran Nollywood actor cum politician, Desmond Elliot has been declared the winner of Surulere Constituency 1 for the Lagos State House of Assembly.

The Independent National Electoral Commission declared him the winner of the keenly contested Saturday’s governorship and State House of Assembly elections.

It would be recalled that desmond Elliot battles with The Johnsons’ star, Olumide Oworu for the soul of Surulere Constituency 1 in the just concluded election.

While Elliot is a popular face, having occupied the position in the last eight years on the platform of the APC, Olumide Oworu is a firebrand ‘Obidient’, who’s contesting for the seat on the platform of the Labour Party (LP).

The two actors by all ratings have what it takes to occupy the exalted seat. But the incumbent lawmaker coasted home to victory at the end of the day.

Following his victory, Elliot in a viral video sighted by New Telegraph appreciated the Speaker of the House of Representatives, Femi Gbajabiamila for his support towards a successful outing in the state assembly election in Surulere.

Na this one go sweet me pass for this election after Sanwoolu's reelection. 🤣🤣🤣

