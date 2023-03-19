2023 Elections Arts & Entertainments Top Stories

#ElectionResults: Desmond Elliot Declared Winner Of Surulere Constituency

Posted on Author Adedayo Babatunde Comment(0)

Veteran Nollywood actor cum politician, Desmond Elliot has been declared the winner of Surulere Constituency 1 for the Lagos State House of Assembly.

The Independent National Electoral Commission declared him the winner of the keenly contested Saturday’s governorship and State House of Assembly elections.

It would be recalled that desmond Elliot battles with The Johnsons’ star, Olumide Oworu for the soul of Surulere Constituency 1 in the just concluded election.

While Elliot is a popular face, having occupied the position in the last eight years on the platform of the APC, Olumide Oworu is a firebrand ‘Obidient’, who’s contesting for the seat on the platform of the Labour Party (LP).

The two actors by all ratings have what it takes to occupy the exalted seat. But the incumbent lawmaker coasted home to victory at the end of the day.

Following his victory, Elliot in a viral video sighted by New Telegraph appreciated the Speaker of the House of Representatives, Femi Gbajabiamila for his support towards a successful outing in the state assembly election in Surulere.

&nbs

p;

Adedayo Babatunde
https://www.newtelegraphng.com/

Related Articles
News Top Stories

Lawyers: ‘Placeholder”, unknown to Constitution, Electoral Act

Posted on Author Tunde Oyesina Abuja

…say fate of APC , LP nominations hanging   Lawyers yesterday said that the concept of ‘Placeholder’ wherein political parties submit interim names as their Vice Presidential candidate was unknown to the Nigerian Law. The position of the lawyers corroborated the submission of the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, which earlier stated that there is […]
News Top Stories

FG releases N11.828bn for pension arrears

Posted on Author Abdulwahab Isa

Pensioners under accrued right benefits would be smiling home soon as the federal government approved N11.828 billion to clear pension backlog. National Pension Commission (Pencom), however, confirmed the sum as approved by the federal government yesterday. Accrued rights represent benefits for employees of Treasury Funded Ministries, Departments and Agencies (MiDAs) who worked up to June […]
News Top Stories

Governing Board: Buhari’s men battle to fix cronies in NDDC board

Posted on Author Ndubuisi Ugah

Ahead of the June 30 deadline to constitute the Governing Board of the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC), the scramble to fill top jobs at the interventionist agency has heightened.   Major players in the battle for their preferred cronies, according to findings by the New Telegraph are the Minister for Niger Delta Affairs, Godswill […]

Leave a Reply