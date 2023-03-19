ElectionResults: Ebonyi APC, APGA, PDP Guber Candidates Win LGs

The three contenders in the Ebonyi governorship election; Chief Francis Nwifuru of All Progressives Congress (APC), Professor Bernard Odoh of All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA) and Chief Ifeanyi Odii of People’s Democratic Party (PDP) have won their respective local government area in the election.

Nwifuru who is from Izzi local government area polled a total of 49,481 votes to beat Odoh and Odii who scored 94 and 1,429 votes respectively.

In Ezza North local government area where Odoh hails from, he polled a total of 16,765 votes to beat Nwifuru and Odii who got 3,285 votes and 2,344 votes each.

In Onicha local government area the place where Odii hails from, the PDP candidate scored 15,503 votes to beat Nwifuru and Odoh who got 5,140 votes and 1,854 votes.

The results of the election were announced by various Collation Officers of the local governments at the State Collation Centre in the INEC headquarters, Abakaliki.

Like this: Like Loading...