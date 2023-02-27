2023 Elections Politics

#ElectionResults: Ex Oyo SSG, Alli Wins Oyo South Senatorial Seat, Defeats PDP

A former Secretary to the Oyo State Government (SSG), and All Progressives Congress (APC) candidate, Chief Sharafadeen Abiodun Alli, has been declared winner of the Oyo South Senatorial seat, defeating Chief Olasunkanmi Tegbe of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP).

Alli polled 111,513 votes while Tegbe garnered 92,481 votes.

Announcing the results on Monday morning at the Ikolaba High School, Ibadan, the Returning Officer for the Senatorial District, Prof. Wole Olatokun of the University of Ibadan (UI), said Alli having satisfied the requirements of the law was declared winner of the poll.

Having satisfied the requirements of the law, Barrister Sarafadeen Abiodun Alli of the APC polled 111,513 votes to defeat the Accord candidate who polled 33,641 votes, PDP 92,481 votes, and LP 22,657.”

Alli was a former Chief of Staff to former governor Rashidi Ladoja and also ex-Ibadan North local government Chairman.

