2023 Elections Top Stories

#ElectionResults: Final Results Of Adamawa Poll From INEC’s Collation Centre

Posted on Author Adedayo Babatunde Comment(0)

The collation of results for the Adamawa State governorship election has commenced at the state collation centre in Yola, the state capital.

Results are expected from the 21 local governments in the state to decide the winner among the 15 candidates participating in the election.

According to the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), Adamawa has 2,186,465 registered voters across the state. 

After the elections, results were announced at polling units, after which they were collated and announced at wards. From the ward collation centres, the results were further collated for each of the local governments across the state and finally at the state collation centre.

The major candidates in the governorship race are the incumbent governor of the state, Ahmadu Fintiri, under the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and the candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Aishatu Dahiru, popularly called Binani.

Binani is considered the only woman with a realistic chance of winning the governorship election in the 28 states where the governorship elections are being held.

Adedayo Babatunde
https://www.newtelegraphng.com/

Related Articles

Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC)
News Top Stories

Senate queries SEC over N10.3bn staff wage bill

Posted on Author Chukwu David Abuja

…directs audit, job cut   Auditor General submits reports on NDDC, NBET to Reps   The Senate, yesterday, queried the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) for spending an estimated sum    of N10.3 billion annually as wage bill on about 600 personnel, describing the situation as very outrageous. The apex legislative chamber, therefore, directed the […]
News Top Stories

Anambra guber: Don’t go to court, Ohanaeze tells Andy Uba, Maduka, others

Posted on Author Echezona Okafo NNEWI

Echezona Okafor, Nnewi     The Anambra State chapter of the apex Igbo socio-cultural organisation, Ohaneze Ndigbo, has called on the candidates of different political parties that participated in the November 6 governorship election in the state, who are aggrieved over the outcome of the polls not to approach the courts for the sake of […]
News Top Stories

Study links morning cup of coffee to heart risk

Posted on Author Appolonia Adeyemi

Researchers in the United States said a daily cup of coffee may come with a mixed bag of good and notso- good effects on health. According to the results of a newstudy presentedSunday at the online annual meeting of the American Heart Association (AHA), while coffee doesn’tseemtocauseirregular rhythm or arrhythmia in the upper chamber of […]

Leave a Reply