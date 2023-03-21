2023 Elections Politics

#ElectionResults: Fubara Wins Rivers Governorship Poll

The governorship candidate of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) has been declared the winner of the 2023 governorship election in Rivers State after results were collated in the 23 Local Government Areas of the state.

Fubara, who maintained his lead from the beginning after winning the first seven LGAs announced by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) scored a total of 302,614 votes to win the election.

The candidate of the All Progressives Congress, (APC), Tonye Cole comes behind Fubara with a total vote cast of 95, 274, while Sen. Magnus Ngei Abe of the Social Democratic Party (SDP) came third.

The candidate of the Labour Party (LP), Mrs Beatrice Itubo came fourth with a total of 22,224 votes.

Rivers State
Final Result
Registered voters: 3537490
Accredited voters: 496852

Accord: 7,155
APC: 95,274
LP: 22,224
PDP: 302,614
SDP: 46,981

Valid votes: 483,934
Rejected votes: 10,670
Total votes cast: 494,604

