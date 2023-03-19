ElectionResults: Full Results Of Akwa Ibom Governorship Election

These are the full results from the 31 Local Government Areas of Akwa Ibom announced on Sunday by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).
NSIT UBIUM LGA.
APC – I,673
LP- 55
NNPP- 349
PDP- 19,359
YPP- 1053
Registered voters- 68584
Accredited voters- 22993
Total valid votes- 22698
Total Votes cast- 22990
OKOBO LGA
APC – 3,599
PDP- 7,260
YPP- 3061
Registered voters- 58713
I
Accredited voters- 14855
Total valid votes- 1449
Tvotes cast- 14855
NSIT IBOM LGA
APC- 7921
PDP- 11560
YPP- 897
NNPP- 166
Registered voters – 67694
Accredited- 21178
T. Valid votes- 20826
T. Votes cast- 21166
ORON LGA
Registered voters–
Accredited voters-
APC- 3164
PDP- 6295
YPP- 2624
T. valid Votes-12470
Votes-cast- 12909
IKONO LGA
APC – 1502
PDP- 11343
YPP- 13909.
Total votes cast- 27375
URUAN LGA
APC- 5, 623
LP- 96
PDP- 12, 740
YPP- 3, 760
Valid votes- 27, 176
Total Votes cast- – 23, 996
IBENO LGA with 10 registration areas
APC- 904
LP- 53
NNPP- 62
PDP- 5626
YPP- 1932
Registered voters- 40079
Accredited Voters- 890
Total Valid votes -;8,686
Votes cast- 8, 89
EASTERN OBOLO LGA
APC- 622
PDP- 5180
YPP- 1538
valid votes- 7,558
Votes cast- 7,710
ITU LGA
accredited voters-24319
Valid Votes- 23888
Votes cast- 24,314
APC- 2486
PDP- 10950
YPP- 932
IKOT ABASI LGA
APC- 2,360
PDP-13559
YPP-1943
Valid votes- 18752
Votes cast– 19215
ESIT EKET LGA
APC-2,488
PDP- 9, 549
YPP- 1,765
EKET LGA
APC- 4,770
PDP- 20, 658
YPP- 4151
Accredited Voters- 31518
Valid votes -30748
Votes cast- 31, 251
ETINAN LGA
APC- 4, 100
PDP- 15, 439
LP- 74
NNPP- 335
YPP- 3,866
Accredited voters 24, 525
Valid votes- 24,059
Votes cast- 24, 525
INI LGA
APC- 883
PDP- 10048
YPP- 6,325
Accredited voters- 18142
valid votes- 17504
votes cast- 17716
UDUNG UKO LGA
APC- 2,006
PDP- 3,959
YPP- 1,475
Accredited voters-
Valid votes-
Votes cast-
UKANFUN LGA
APC- 5036
LP- 33
NNPP- 496
PDP-11,348
YPP– 2124
Accredited voters- I9741
Valid votes- 19, 159
Votes cast- 19,474
ETIM EKPO LGA
APC- 4,368
LP- 55
NNPP- 269
PDP- 7,383
YPP-2,429
Registered voters- 62, 935
Accredited voters- 15, 148
Valid votes- 14,631
Votes cast- 14,953
MKPAT ENIN LGA with 14 RAs
APC- 3,303
LP- 219
NNPP- 287
PDP-14,240
YPP- 2,695
Registered- 73, 972
Accredited voters- 21,402
Valid votes- 20,916
Votes cast- 21,398
NSIT ATAI LGA
APC- 3,418
LP-16
NNPP-
PDP-9,938
YPP- 1,818
Registered voters- 49,723
Accredited voters- 15,979
Valid votes-15,750
Votes cast-15, 969
ESSIEN UDIM LGA(11 registration areas)
APC-11, 833
LP- 90
NNPP- 916
PDP- 13, 754
YPP- 7,601
Registered voters-11,475
Accredited voters- 34, 933
Valid votes-34,466
Votes cast- 34, 927
ORUK ANAM LGA
APC-6, 743
NNPP- 397
PDP-16, 381
YPP-3,775
Reg voters-112,958
Accredited voters- 28,078
Valid votes- 27, 578
Votes cast- 28, 047
ONNA LGA 12 registration areas
APC- 1,733
LP- 48
NNPP- 81
PDP- 15, 910
YPP- 1,782
Reg voters-75, 696
Accredited voters- 20149
Valid votes- 19718
Votes cast- 20,105
IBESIKPO ASUTAN LGA with 10 RAs
APC- 7737
LP-122
PDP-15,334
YPP-2,569
Registered voters-96, 707
Accredited voters-26, 735
Valid votes-26, 318
Votes cast-26, 721
URUEOFFONG/ORUKO KGA
APC- 3471
LP-30
NNPP-58
PDP-5,088
YPP- 2,332
Reg voters- 42, 349
Accredited voters- 11,474
Valid votes- 11,212
Votes cast-11,420
ABAK LGA
APC-11, 249
LP-436
NNPP-342
PDP- 12,847
YPP-4954
Reg voters-99, 792
Accredited voters- 30, 845
Valid votes- 30,123
Votes cast- 30, 845
IKOT EKPENE LGA
APC- 6848
LP-562
NNPP-437
PDP-14,495
YPP-5,873
Reg voters-91, 381
Accredited voters- 29, 177
Valid votes-28,502
Votes cast-29,177
OBOT AKARA LGA
APC -4,022
LP-72
NNPP-156
PDP-10, 884
YPP-2,454
Reg Voters- 57398
Accredited voters-17943
Valid votes- 17,719
Votes cast- 17,929
MBO LGA
APC- 4,167
LP- 22
NNPP- 60
PDP- 6, 635
YPP- 1,128
Reg voters-57, 329
Accredited voters- 12,529
Valid votes- 12,141
Votes cast- 12,517
IKA LGA
APC- 2,908
LP- 07
NNPP- 160
PDP- 4,361
YPP-1,301
Reg voters-44, 537
Accredited voters- 9,022
Valid votes-8,807
Votes cast- 9,020
IBIONO IBOM LGA
APC- 398
LP- 29
NNPP-454
PDP-7,066
YPP- 21,992
Reg voters-100,619
Accredited voters- 30,631
Valid votes-30,101
Votes cast-30,631
Rejected votes- 530
UYO LGA (Has eleven Registration Areas)
APC- 8,267
LP-1,447
NNPP-3,229
PDP- 25,149
YPP- 13,810
Reg voters- 243, 676
Accredited voters-53, 990
Valid votes-52, 678
Votes cast-53,990
Rejected votes- 1312