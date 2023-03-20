2023 Elections Politics

#ElectionResults: I’ll Meet Ebonyi Needs – Nwifuru

The Governor-elect, Chief Francis Nwifurun has promised to meet the needs of the people of the state through his manifesto, “charter of needs”.

New Telegraph had earlier reported that the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) declared Nwifuru the winner of the Ebonyi State gubernatorial election held on Saturday, March 18.

Nwifuru was declared the winner by the State Returning Officer, Professor Charles Igwe the Vice Chancellor of the University of Nigeria, Nsukka(UNN).

Reacting to his victory, Nwifuru who is also the Speaker of the State House of Assembly commended Governor Dave Umahi and his wife Rachel for their roles in his emergence as the new governor of the state.

He said, “Despite my frailties, they saw me worthy to fill in the big shoes of serving as the next Governor of Ebonyi State. God bless you, Your Excellencies. I will not disappoint you.

“This is a thoroughly deserved victory for the Ebonyi people, for Continuity and Consolidation of the brilliant works of the present administration. We came on Divine Mandate and together, we shall all work to meet the needs of the Ebonyi people, that is why our Manifesto is themed “The People’s Charter of Needs.”

“During our campaigns, we laid before you, my dear people, what will be the essence of our administration and I take proud to say that we will not deter in fulfilling our promises to you”.

He commended his fellow contestants for bringing out their bests in contesting the election, saying “We are all winners”.

“I thank very specially, all my fellow candidates from all other political parties, who went on this journey with me fervently in a bid to make the lives of our people better. We brought out the bests in one another and I make bold to say, that we are all winners”

