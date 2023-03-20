ElectionResults: INEC Announces Bayelsa House of Assembly Results

The Independent National Electoral Commission ( INEC) Bayelsa State on Monday declared the results of last weekend’s state house of assembly election.

According to the electoral umpire, the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) clinched 17 seats, the all progressives congress got 4 and the all progressives grand alliance clinched 2.

From the 23 seats so far declared, however, only that of Ogbia constituency 2 elections was remaining following the attack at the registration area centre at Okodi by arsonists who burnt electoral materials for some wards.

The speaker of the Bayelsa state house of assembly, Abraham Ingobere of the peoples democratic party is among those returning to the haven scored 5,973 votes to defeat his closest challenger, Oberiakumo Yousuo of the all progressives congress who had 981 votes in the Brass constituency 3 elections as declared by the returning officer, Dr Jeremiah Samuel.

In Brass constituency 2, Timi Omubo Agala of the APC is returning haven registered 3175 votes just as Charles Daniel of the PDP returns haven won Brass Constituency 1 with 4116 votes.

Nembe Constituency 1 was won by Otiegbanyo Barah of the all progressives grand alliance, APGA with 4971 votes defeating incumbent lawmaker, Ebi Ben-Ololo who had served two terms, Nembe constituency 2 went to Edward Brigidi of APC who scored 1,651 votes while Douglas Sampson also of the APC won Nembe constituency 3 elections with 1367 votes.

Richard Ibegu of the PDP clinched Ogbia constituency 1 with 5632 votes, and Michael Ogbara of the PDP won Ogbia constituency 3 with 5597 votes.

In Yenagoa constituency 1, Egba Ayibanengiyefa of the PDP won with 14,369 votes, Waikumo Amakoromo of APGA was elected in Yenagoa constituency 2 with 4971 votes haven beaten incumbent Mrs Ebuwou Koku-Obiyai of the PDP who has done two terms, as Yenagoa constituency 3 went to Teddy Elemefuro of PDP who garnered 4206 votes.

Kolokuma-Opokuma Constituency 1 was won by Werinipre Pamoh of the PDP with 7536 votes, edging Appah Suoyo of APGA, a former staff of the FRCN, while Wisdom Fafi of the PDP was re-elected for Kolokuma-Opokuma constituency 2 with 6708 votes.

Sagbama constituency 1 went to Godbless Onyinke of the PDP with 9633 votes, Bernard Kenebai also of the PDP won Sagbama constituency 2 with 5780 votes as Mrs Ebizi Brown of the PDP clinched Sagbama constituency 3 with 6462 votes.

Tare Porri of the PDP was re-elected for Ekeremor constituency 1 with 4216 votes as Mitin Living of the PDP also won Ekeremor constituency 2 with 9067 votes while Ogbere Michael of the PDP won Ekeremor constituency 3 positions with 3912 votes.

In Southern Ijaw Felix Bonny-Ayah of PDP is re-elected into constituency 1 with 6,956 votes and Moses Marlon of PDP also got re-elected with 4759 votes in Southern Ijaw constituency 3.

Southern Ijaw constituency 2 was won by the leader of the house, Monday Obolo of the PDP with 4,228 votes, as Ben Selekaye Victor of the APC scored 5230 votes to clinch the Southern Ijaw constituency 4 seats.

