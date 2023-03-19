ElectionResults: INEC Announces Oyo Guber Election Results (Live Update)

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) on Sunday begin the collation of the governorship election in Oyo State.

The INEC Returning Officer, the Vice-Chancellor of Obafemi Awolowo University, Prof. Bamidele Adebayo Simeon announced the results at the commission’s collation centre in Agodi, Ibadan.

Below are the results of the gubernatorial election from 18 out of the 33 Local Government Areas of the state, the remaining 15 LGAs is yet to be announced.

The four major parties and their candidates are: Governor Seyi Makinde, (PDP), Senator Teslim Folarin (APC), Chief Adebayo Adelabu (Accord), as well as, Taofeek Akinwale of Labour Party

The results are as follows:

1) Ona-Ara Local Government

Accord: 1,212

APC: 5,510

PDP: 17,326

LP: 36

2) Ibadan North West Local Government

Accord: 1,291

APC: 5,947

PDP: 19007

LP: 74

3) Ibarapa East Local Government

Accord: 1,885

APC: 7094

PDP: 11,125

LP: 10

4) Afijio Local Government

Accord: 1,357

APC: 5,588

PDP: 13,139

LP: 10

5) Atiba Local Government

Accord: 1,113

APC: 7,484

PDP: 18,389

LP: 15

6) Orire Local Government

Accord: 1,895

APC: 9,216

PDP: 13,767

LP: 17

7) Ibadan South West Local Government

Accord: 2,270

APC: 9,491

PDP: 31,273

LP: 166

8) Oluyole Local Government

Accord: 1,386

APC: 6,592

PDP: 21,700

LP: 63

9) Atisbo Local Government

Accord: 1,188

APC: 6,955

PDP: 9,199

LP: 16

10) Saki East Local Government

Accord: 188

APC: 5,519

PDP: 8,374

LP: 07

11) Surulere Local Government

Accord: 271

APC: 8,882

PDP: 15,554

LP: 173

12) Itewiwaju Local Government

Accord: 2036

APC: 4,597

PDP: 8034

LP: 09

13) Ogo Oluwa Local Government

Accord: 50

APC: 5,570

PDP: 10,930

LP: 17

14) Irepo Local Government

Accord: 388

APC: 9,785

PDP: 7,193

LP: 03

15) Olorunsogo Local Government

Accord: 998

APC: 4,851

PDP: 5,838

LP: 04

16) Ibadan North East Local Government

Accord: 1,564

APC: 8,486

PDP: 29,396

LP: 61

17) Ogbomosho South Local Government

Accord: 10

APC: 8,257

PDP: 17,693

LP: 83

18) Ibadan South East Local Government

Accord: 1,846

APC: 9,147

PDP: 23,585

LP: 61

Like this: Like Loading...