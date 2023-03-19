ElectionResults: INEC Announces Oyo Guber Election Results (Live Update)

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) on Sunday begin the collation of the governorship election in Oyo State.
The INEC Returning Officer, the Vice-Chancellor of Obafemi Awolowo University, Prof. Bamidele Adebayo Simeon announced the results at the commission’s collation centre in Agodi, Ibadan.
Below are the results of the gubernatorial election from 18 out of the 33 Local Government Areas of the state, the remaining 15 LGAs is yet to be announced.
The four major parties and their candidates are: Governor Seyi Makinde, (PDP), Senator Teslim Folarin (APC), Chief Adebayo Adelabu (Accord), as well as, Taofeek Akinwale of Labour Party
The results are as follows:
1) Ona-Ara Local Government
Accord: 1,212
APC: 5,510
PDP: 17,326
LP: 36
2) Ibadan North West Local Government
Accord: 1,291
APC: 5,947
PDP: 19007
LP: 74
3) Ibarapa East Local Government
Accord: 1,885
APC: 7094
PDP: 11,125
LP: 10
4) Afijio Local Government
Accord: 1,357
APC: 5,588
PDP: 13,139
LP: 10
5) Atiba Local Government
Accord: 1,113
APC: 7,484
PDP: 18,389
LP: 15
6) Orire Local Government
Accord: 1,895
APC: 9,216
PDP: 13,767
LP: 17
7) Ibadan South West Local Government
Accord: 2,270
APC: 9,491
PDP: 31,273
LP: 166
8) Oluyole Local Government
Accord: 1,386
APC: 6,592
PDP: 21,700
LP: 63
9) Atisbo Local Government
Accord: 1,188
APC: 6,955
PDP: 9,199
LP: 16
10) Saki East Local Government
Accord: 188
APC: 5,519
PDP: 8,374
LP: 07
11) Surulere Local Government
Accord: 271
APC: 8,882
PDP: 15,554
LP: 173
12) Itewiwaju Local Government
Accord: 2036
APC: 4,597
PDP: 8034
LP: 09
13) Ogo Oluwa Local Government
Accord: 50
APC: 5,570
PDP: 10,930
LP: 17
14) Irepo Local Government
Accord: 388
APC: 9,785
PDP: 7,193
LP: 03
15) Olorunsogo Local Government
Accord: 998
APC: 4,851
PDP: 5,838
LP: 04
16) Ibadan North East Local Government
Accord: 1,564
APC: 8,486
PDP: 29,396
LP: 61
17) Ogbomosho South Local Government
Accord: 10
APC: 8,257
PDP: 17,693
LP: 83
18) Ibadan South East Local Government
Accord: 1,846
APC: 9,147
PDP: 23,585
LP: 61