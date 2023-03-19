ElectionResults: INEC Announces Plateau Governorship Election Results, PDP In Early Lead

The People’s Democratic Party (PDP) is leading with one thousand votes ahead of the opposition parties as the State Returning Officer, Professor Idris Amali announced the continuation of the collation of results to Monday 20th March 2023 by 10:30 am.

Here is the breakdown of the results between APC and PDP is as follows:

1. JOS EAST

APC: 11852

PDP: 9290

2. BARKIN LADI

APC: 18,568

PDP:32,119

3. BASSA

APC: 25,788

PDP: 29,135

4. LANGTANG SOUTH

APC: 12,437

PDP: 16,104

5. KANKE

APC: 35,436

PDP: 6,870

6. LANGTANG NORTH

APC: 20,756

PDP: 27,826

7.M IKANG

APC: 10,691

PDP: 12,027

8. P ANKSHIN

APC: 28,827

PDP: 15,957

9. SHENDAM

APC: 30,815

PDP: 17,733

10. RIYOM

APC: 12,657

PDP: 18,647

11. WASE

APC: 35,011

PDP: 26,557

12. KANAM

APC: 48,710

PDP: 28,706

13. MANGU

APC: 25,570

PDP: 77,279

Summary of the Results announced so far, 13 LGC out of 17LGC

APC: 317,118

PDP: 318,250

