ElectionResults: INEC Announces Plateau Governorship Election Results, PDP In Early Lead

The People’s Democratic Party (PDP) is leading with one thousand votes ahead of the opposition parties as the State Returning Officer, Professor Idris Amali announced the continuation of the collation of results to Monday 20th March 2023 by 10:30 am.
Here is the breakdown of the results between APC and PDP is as follows:
1. JOS EAST
APC: 11852
PDP: 9290
2. BARKIN LADI
APC: 18,568
PDP:32,119
3. BASSA
APC: 25,788
PDP: 29,135
4. LANGTANG SOUTH
APC: 12,437
PDP: 16,104
5. KANKE
APC: 35,436
PDP: 6,870
6. LANGTANG NORTH
APC: 20,756
PDP: 27,826
7.M IKANG
APC: 10,691
PDP: 12,027
8. P ANKSHIN
APC: 28,827
PDP: 15,957
9. SHENDAM
APC: 30,815
PDP: 17,733
10. RIYOM
APC: 12,657
PDP: 18,647
11. WASE
APC: 35,011
PDP: 26,557
12. KANAM
APC: 48,710
PDP: 28,706
13. MANGU
APC: 25,570
PDP: 77,279
Summary of the Results announced so far, 13 LGC out of 17LGC
APC: 317,118
PDP: 318,250