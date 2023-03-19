2023 Elections News

#ElectionResults: INEC Announces Plateau Governorship Election Results, PDP In Early Lead

Posted on Author Adedayo Babatunde

The People’s Democratic Party (PDP) is leading with one thousand votes ahead of the opposition parties as the State Returning Officer, Professor Idris Amali announced the continuation of the collation of results to Monday 20th March 2023 by 10:30 am.

Here is the breakdown of the results between APC and PDP is as follows:

1. JOS EAST

APC: 11852
PDP: 9290

2. BARKIN LADI

APC: 18,568
PDP:32,119

3. BASSA

APC: 25,788
PDP: 29,135

4. LANGTANG SOUTH

APC: 12,437
PDP: 16,104

5. KANKE

APC: 35,436
PDP: 6,870

6. LANGTANG NORTH

APC: 20,756
PDP: 27,826

7.M IKANG

APC: 10,691
PDP: 12,027

8. P ANKSHIN

APC: 28,827
PDP: 15,957

9. SHENDAM

APC: 30,815
PDP: 17,733

10. RIYOM

APC: 12,657
PDP: 18,647

11. WASE

APC: 35,011
PDP: 26,557

12. KANAM

APC: 48,710
PDP: 28,706

13. MANGU

APC: 25,570
PDP: 77,279

Summary of the Results announced so far, 13 LGC out of 17LGC

APC: 317,118
PDP: 318,250

Adedayo Babatunde
https://www.newtelegraphng.com/

