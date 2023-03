The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) in Niger State has begun the collation of Saturday’s gubernatorial election in the state.

The results announced so far at the collation centre are as follows:

1. TAFA — APC- 12520

PDP- 12082

2. GURARA— APC- 14520

PDP11,506

3. PAIKORO—APC- 21,855

PDP- 15,780

4. Munya—— APC 8,644

PDP 10,208

5. BOSSO—— APC 24,794

PDP 20,251

6. SULEJA——APC 18,261

PDP 15,551

7. KATCHA——- APC 17,037

PDP 16, 494

8. EDATI——— APC 9,225

PDP 16, 559

