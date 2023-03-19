2023 Elections News

#ElectionResults: INEC Begins Collation Of Results In Ogun

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) in Ogun State has begun the collation of results of the governorship election held in the 20 local government areas of the state on Saturday.

The Resident Electoral Commissioner (REC) of INEC in the state, Niyi Ijalaye declared the collation centre opened.

Speaking after declaring the centre open, Ijalaye said the collation and declaration of results could not commence yesterday (Saturday) following the unavailability of all results.

He announced Prof. Kayode Adebowale, the Vice Chancellor of the University of Ibadan (UI) as the State Returning Officer.

Ijalaye said, “The elections held yesterday, you will recall we could not commence collation because the Returning Officers could not complete their collations of results as of 11 last night”.

Declaring the centre opened, Adebowale said, “We are gathered here to collate and declare all the results that were brought in from all the 20 local government areas of the state.”

Adedayo Babatunde
https://www.newtelegraphng.com/

