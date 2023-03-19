ElectionResults: INEC Decalres AbdulRazaq Winner Of Kwara Guber Poll

Kwara State Governor AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq of the All Progressives Congress (APC) has been declared the winner of the just concluded Governorship election in the state.

AbdulRazaq made a clean sweep of all the 16 local government areas of the state, polling 273,424 votes to beat his main rival, Yaman Abdullahi of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) who scored 155,490, while the SDP and LP candidates polled 18, 922 and 1,647 votes respectively.

Declaring the results in Ilorin on Sunday, INEC Returning Officer, Prof. Isaac Itodo, Vice Chancellor of the Federal University of Agriculture Makurdi, said “AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq of the newspaper APC having certified the requirements of the law, he is hereby declared the winner and returned elected”.

The Governor won the poll to serve a second term of another four years in office under the platform of the All Progressives Congress (APC).

Kwara governorship elections results:

1) Ekiti local government

The number of registered voters is 44,016.

Number of accredited voters, 11,849

APC 6,836

PDP 4,273

Total valid votes, 11,598

Rejected votes, 251

Total votes cast, 11,849.

2) Isin local government

Number of registered voters- 42,238

Number of accredited voters -9,631

Total votes cast -9630

Valid votes -9,438

Rejected votes-192

Total votes cast-9,630

APC 5,274

PDP 3,400

3) Offa Local government area.

Number of registered voters -97,945

Accredited voters -24,115

Total number of valid votes 23,531

Rejected votes -584

Over voting in Essa wards 002 and 006 as such votes in the two PUs were cancelled.

APC -14,696

PDP -6,705

SDP -1,289

4) Oke Ero

Total 43,944

Accredited voters -11,942

APC -7,758

PDP -3,768

Valid -11,808

Rejected 134

Total votes -11,942

5) Oyun local government.

Reg voters 61672

Accredited voters 16533

APC -8,991

PDP -5,465

SDP 1,068

Valid votes 16170

Rejected 348

Total votes 16528

Cancellation at Ijagbo due to over-voting in one PU

6) Ilorin South local government

Reg voters 161,045

Accredited 36,741

APC -20,148

PDP -12,096

SDP -2,356

Valid votes -35,949

Rejected votes -774

Total votes cast -36,723

7) Asa local government

Reg 87923

Accredited 29,061

APC -14,946

PDP -11,183

Valid votes 27,907

Rejected votes -583

Total votes cast 28,490

Cancellation in two PUs due to

violent crisis

8) Irepodun local government

Reg voter 89644

Accredited 23,160

APC -12,860

PDP – 7,614

SDP -1,693

Total Valid votes -22,733

Rejected votes -427

Total votes cast -23,160

9) Moro local government

Registered voters -81,646

Accredited voters-24,928

APC -15,161

PDP -6,823

SDP -1992

Total Valid votes -24,466

Rejected votes -461

Total votes cast -24,927

Cancellation at one polling unit

10) Patigi local government

Reg voters -68,136

Accredited voters -21,930

APC -13,813

PDP -6,544

Total valid votes -20,976

Rejected votes -748

Total votes cast -21,724

Cancellation at two PUs due to over-voting.

11) Ilorin East local government

Registered voters -163,701

Accredited voters -43,578

APC -23,925

PDP -14,500

SDP -2,645

Total Valid votes -42,170

Rejected votes -1,015

Total votes cast -43,185

Cancellation at two wards in two PUs due to over-voting

12) Ifelodun local government

Registered voters -130,778

Accredited voters -29,500

APC -17,599

PDP -9,085

SDP -1,559

Total Valid votes -29,006

Rejected votes -494

Total votes cast -29,500

13) Kaiama local government area

Registered voters 87,871

Accredited voters 22,440

APC -14,431

PDP -6,297

Total Valid votes -21,773

Rejected votes -660

Total votes cast -22,433

14) Edu local government

Registered voters: 112160

Accredited voters: 42991

APC -22,458

PDP -17,378

Total Valid votes -41,331

Rejected vote -998

Total votes cast-42,329

15) Baruten local government

Registered voters -149,573

Accredited voters -38,637

APC -28,060

PDP -7,987

SDP -1492

Total Valid votes -37,873

Rejected votes -627

Total votes cast -38,500

16) Ilorin West local government area

Registered voters -273,635

Accredited voters -85,736

APC -46,468

PDP -32,372

Total Valid votes -83,758

Rejected vote -1,978

Total votes cast -85,736

Cancellation on ground of over- voting in three PUs

After each collation officer of the 16 local government areas announced the election results, the party agents later signed the results on behalf of their respective political parties.

