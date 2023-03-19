ElectionResults: INEC Decalres AbdulRazaq Winner Of Kwara Guber Poll

Kwara State Governor AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq of the All Progressives Congress (APC) has been declared the winner of the just concluded Governorship election in the state.
AbdulRazaq made a clean sweep of all the 16 local government areas of the state, polling 273,424 votes to beat his main rival, Yaman Abdullahi of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) who scored 155,490, while the SDP and LP candidates polled 18, 922 and 1,647 votes respectively.
Declaring the results in Ilorin on Sunday, INEC Returning Officer, Prof. Isaac Itodo, Vice Chancellor of the Federal University of Agriculture Makurdi, said “AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq of the newspaper APC having certified the requirements of the law, he is hereby declared the winner and returned elected”.
The Governor won the poll to serve a second term of another four years in office under the platform of the All Progressives Congress (APC).
Kwara governorship elections results:
1) Ekiti local government
The number of registered voters is 44,016.
Number of accredited voters, 11,849
APC 6,836
PDP 4,273
Total valid votes, 11,598
Rejected votes, 251
Total votes cast, 11,849.
2) Isin local government
Number of registered voters- 42,238
Number of accredited voters -9,631
Total votes cast -9630
Valid votes -9,438
Rejected votes-192
Total votes cast-9,630
APC 5,274
PDP 3,400
3) Offa Local government area.
Number of registered voters -97,945
Accredited voters -24,115
Total number of valid votes 23,531
Rejected votes -584
Over voting in Essa wards 002 and 006 as such votes in the two PUs were cancelled.
APC -14,696
PDP -6,705
SDP -1,289
4) Oke Ero
Total 43,944
Accredited voters -11,942
APC -7,758
PDP -3,768
Valid -11,808
Rejected 134
Total votes -11,942
5) Oyun local government.
Reg voters 61672
Accredited voters 16533
APC -8,991
PDP -5,465
SDP 1,068
Valid votes 16170
Rejected 348
Total votes 16528
Cancellation at Ijagbo due to over-voting in one PU
6) Ilorin South local government
Reg voters 161,045
Accredited 36,741
APC -20,148
PDP -12,096
SDP -2,356
Valid votes -35,949
Rejected votes -774
Total votes cast -36,723
7) Asa local government
Reg 87923
Accredited 29,061
APC -14,946
PDP -11,183
Valid votes 27,907
Rejected votes -583
Total votes cast 28,490
Cancellation in two PUs due to
violent crisis
8) Irepodun local government
Reg voter 89644
Accredited 23,160
APC -12,860
PDP – 7,614
SDP -1,693
Total Valid votes -22,733
Rejected votes -427
Total votes cast -23,160
9) Moro local government
Registered voters -81,646
Accredited voters-24,928
APC -15,161
PDP -6,823
SDP -1992
Total Valid votes -24,466
Rejected votes -461
Total votes cast -24,927
Cancellation at one polling unit
10) Patigi local government
Reg voters -68,136
Accredited voters -21,930
APC -13,813
PDP -6,544
Total valid votes -20,976
Rejected votes -748
Total votes cast -21,724
Cancellation at two PUs due to over-voting.
11) Ilorin East local government
Registered voters -163,701
Accredited voters -43,578
APC -23,925
PDP -14,500
SDP -2,645
Total Valid votes -42,170
Rejected votes -1,015
Total votes cast -43,185
Cancellation at two wards in two PUs due to over-voting
12) Ifelodun local government
Registered voters -130,778
Accredited voters -29,500
APC -17,599
PDP -9,085
SDP -1,559
Total Valid votes -29,006
Rejected votes -494
Total votes cast -29,500
13) Kaiama local government area
Registered voters 87,871
Accredited voters 22,440
APC -14,431
PDP -6,297
Total Valid votes -21,773
Rejected votes -660
Total votes cast -22,433
14) Edu local government
Registered voters: 112160
Accredited voters: 42991
APC -22,458
PDP -17,378
Total Valid votes -41,331
Rejected vote -998
Total votes cast-42,329
15) Baruten local government
Registered voters -149,573
Accredited voters -38,637
APC -28,060
PDP -7,987
SDP -1492
Total Valid votes -37,873
Rejected votes -627
Total votes cast -38,500
16) Ilorin West local government area
Registered voters -273,635
Accredited voters -85,736
APC -46,468
PDP -32,372
Total Valid votes -83,758
Rejected vote -1,978
Total votes cast -85,736
Cancellation on ground of over- voting in three PUs
After each collation officer of the 16 local government areas announced the election results, the party agents later signed the results on behalf of their respective political parties.