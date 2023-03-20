2023 Elections Politics

#ElectionResults: INEC Declares Gov Sule Winner Of Nasarawa Guber Election

Posted on Author Cheke Emmanuel Comment(0)

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has declared the incumbent governor of Nasarawa State, Abdullahi Sule of the All Progressive Congress (APC) winner of the March 18 Governorship election.

Sule polled a total of 347, 209 votes to defeat his closest rival, David Ombugadu of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) who scored 283, 016 votes.

Announcing the result in the early hours of Monday, the state returning officer, Professor Tanko Ishaya said the incumbent governor scored the highest number of votes cast during the election and satisfied the requirement of the returned elected

He said ” I Professor Tanko Ishaya the state returning officer for the declaration having satisfied the requirement as set by the law and the procedure that was followed by having the majority votes and also the required spread we now have Sule Audu Alhaji APC who received the total number of votes 347, 209 and having satisfied the law is hereby declared winner of the governorship election in Nasarawa state”

Professor Ishaya informed that the total number of registered voters at the election was, 1,899,244, while the Accredited voters were 668, 978.

Adedayo Babatunde
https://www.newtelegraphng.com/

Related Articles
Politics

Lagos East Senatorial Election: What PDP’s defeat means for future polls

Posted on Author Oladipupo Awojobi

Once again, the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) has proven to be the party to beat in Lagos State with the landslide defeat of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the Lagos East Senatorial District Election held on December 5, 2020. What surprised watchers of events was not actually the defeat of the PDP, but […]
Politics

Abiola meant well for Nigeria, says Aborisade

Posted on Author SOLA ADEYEMO

Comrade Femi Aborisade is a legal practitioner and vibrant rights activist based in Ibadan, Oyo State capital. He was an associate of Late Chief Gani Fawehinmi (SAN) in the National Conscience Party (NCP). In this interview with SOLA ADEYEMO, he x-rayed the nation’s democratic experiment in the past 22 years from the view point of […]
Opinion Politics

Convention over, APC faces test of unity, continuity

Posted on Author EHICHIOYA EZOMON

Many polity watchers, and party members, even across the political divide, hold President Muhammadu Buhari as lacking the requisites for politicking, simply on account of his not perceptively involved in “fixing” party members in elective positions.   Save for his aspiration to be president, Buhari has been overly un-interfering, and noncommittal in party affairs, and […]

Leave a Reply