ElectionResults: INEC Declares Gov Sule Winner Of Nasarawa Guber Election

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has declared the incumbent governor of Nasarawa State, Abdullahi Sule of the All Progressive Congress (APC) winner of the March 18 Governorship election.

Sule polled a total of 347, 209 votes to defeat his closest rival, David Ombugadu of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) who scored 283, 016 votes.

Announcing the result in the early hours of Monday, the state returning officer, Professor Tanko Ishaya said the incumbent governor scored the highest number of votes cast during the election and satisfied the requirement of the returned elected

He said ” I Professor Tanko Ishaya the state returning officer for the declaration having satisfied the requirement as set by the law and the procedure that was followed by having the majority votes and also the required spread we now have Sule Audu Alhaji APC who received the total number of votes 347, 209 and having satisfied the law is hereby declared winner of the governorship election in Nasarawa state”

Professor Ishaya informed that the total number of registered voters at the election was, 1,899,244, while the Accredited voters were 668, 978.

Like this: Like Loading...