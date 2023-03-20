ElectionResults: INEC Declares Kebbi Guber Poll Inconclusive

The Kebbi State 2023 Gubernatorial election has been declared inconclusive.

Announcing the declaration yesterday at the INEC Headquarters Birnin Kebbi, the Kebbi State INEC Collation officer Professor Yusuf Saidu of Usman Danfodio University Sokoto said the total number of cancelled votes was more than the number of valid votes while the total registered vote was 2,032041 while the number of accredited was 766367.

He added that the Dr Nasir Idris of All Progressive Congress (APC) scored 388,358 while Mohammed Bande of PDP scored 342,980 and the total valid vote was 742234.

Professor Saidu stated further that the rejected vote was 18204 and the total vote cast was 760438 while the number of canceled PVCs was 91,829 which was more than the number voted.

“You see the difference was 41,580 while the number of cancelled votes and over-voting was more than the number voted,

and according to the electoral act, I declared this Governorship election inconclusive” he said.

