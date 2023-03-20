2023 Elections News

#ElectionResults: INEC Declares Kebbi Guber Poll Inconclusive

Posted on Author Ahmed Idris Comment(0)

The Kebbi State 2023 Gubernatorial election has been declared inconclusive.

Announcing the declaration yesterday at the INEC Headquarters Birnin Kebbi, the Kebbi State INEC Collation officer Professor Yusuf Saidu of Usman Danfodio University Sokoto said the total number of cancelled votes was more than the number of valid votes while the total registered vote was 2,032041 while the number of accredited was 766367.

He added that the Dr Nasir Idris of All Progressive Congress (APC) scored 388,358 while Mohammed Bande of PDP scored 342,980 and the total valid vote was 742234.

Professor Saidu stated further that the rejected vote was 18204 and the total vote cast was 760438 while the number of canceled PVCs was 91,829 which was more than the number voted.

“You see the difference was 41,580 while the number of cancelled votes and over-voting was more than the number voted,
and according to the electoral act, I declared this Governorship election inconclusive” he said.

Adedayo Babatunde
https://www.newtelegraphng.com/

Related Articles
News

Lagos Tax Cooperative society hits 2000 membership with N1bn capital base

Posted on Author Our Correspondent

The Lagos State Tax Administrative Cooperative Multipurpose Society (TACMS) has said that its membership strength has increased to over 2,000 with over N1 billion financial capital base in five years after establishment of the society.   The Cooperative Society has also received several requests recently from financial experts to join the cooperative society and boost […]
News

Oil industry reforms’ll create more jobs, Buhari assures workers

Posted on Author Regina Otokpa

President Muhammadu Buhari has assured Nigerians that the on-going reforms in the oil and gas sector would generate more well-paid jobs and help remove millions of persons out of poverty. He gave the assurance at the sixth Triennial National Delegates Conference of the Petroleum and Natural Gas Senior Staff Association of Nigeria (PENGASSAN) with the […]

Nnamdi Kanu )
News

Kanu: Metuh joins call for political solution 

Posted on Author Onyekachi Eze, Abuja

Former National Publicity Secretary of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Chief Olisa Metuh, has joined the call for finding a political solution to the detained leader of Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), Mazi Nnamdi Kanu. Kanu, who was arrested and deported to Nigeria from Kenya, has been in detention since July this year. This is […]

Leave a Reply