The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) on Monday declared the governorship candidate of the New Nigeria People’s Party (NNPP) Abba Kabir Yusuf as the winner of the gubernatorial election in the state.

According to the declaration of the electoral umpire, Abba Yusuf won the Kano election with 1,190,602 beating his APC rival, Nasiru Yusuf Guwana who scored 890, 705.

