2023 Elections Politics Top Stories

#ElectionResults: INEC Declares Nwifuru Winner Of Ebonyi Guber Poll

Posted on Author Uchenna Inya Comment(0)

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has declared the Speaker of Ebonyi State House of Assembly and governorship candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Chief Francis Nwifuru as the winner of Saturday’s governorship election in the state.

The state Returning Officer, Professor Charles Igwe, Vice Chancellor of the University of Nigeria, Nsukka (UNN) declared Nwifuru the winner of the poll at the State Collation Centre in Abakaliki, the state capital.

According to the INEC officer, Nwifuru polled a total of 199,131 votes to beat his main challengers, Chief Ifeanyi Odii of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) and Professor Bernard Odoh of the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA) who scored 80,191 and 52,189 votes respectively.

Adedayo Babatunde
https://www.newtelegraphng.com/

Related Articles
News Top Stories

World Cup Qualifier: FG sets up audit c’ttee on vandalised items at MKO Abiola Stadium

Posted on Author Emmanuel Onani

Oke heads 8-man panel The Minister of Youth and Sports Development, Chief Sunday Dare, has ordered an investigation into the circumstances surrounding the vandalisation of items at the Moshood Abiola National Stadium in Abuja, on Tuesday. Recall that angry fans had besieged the stadium shortly after the blast of the final whistle, to vent their […]
Politics

APC Caretaker Committee, party unity and national interest

Posted on Author Our Correspondent

The decision of President Muhammadu Buhari and leaders of the All Progressives Congress (APC) to set up a caretaker committee to run the affairs of the party following the controversies that trailed the tenure of its former national leadership, has turned out to be the tonic which the APC requires to forge ahead for a […]
News Top Stories

Azman Air serially violated safety procedures –NCAA

Posted on Author Wole Shadare

The Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority of Nigeria (NCAA) has given graphic account of serious violation of safety regulations by Azman Air. The NCAA in a statement made available to journalists, said over a period of about six weeks, Azman Air Boeing 737 aircraft operating scheduled passenger flights were involved in three separate incidents, resulting in […]

Leave a Reply