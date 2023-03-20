ElectionResults: INEC Declares Nwifuru Winner Of Ebonyi Guber Poll

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has declared the Speaker of Ebonyi State House of Assembly and governorship candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Chief Francis Nwifuru as the winner of Saturday’s governorship election in the state.

The state Returning Officer, Professor Charles Igwe, Vice Chancellor of the University of Nigeria, Nsukka (UNN) declared Nwifuru the winner of the poll at the State Collation Centre in Abakaliki, the state capital.

According to the INEC officer, Nwifuru polled a total of 199,131 votes to beat his main challengers, Chief Ifeanyi Odii of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) and Professor Bernard Odoh of the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA) who scored 80,191 and 52,189 votes respectively.

