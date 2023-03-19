ElectionResults: INEC Declares PDP Winner Of Ede North Constituency

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has declared Mr Babajide Kofoworola, the PDP candidate for Ede North State Constituency, winner of the Osun State House of Assembly election.

Announcing the results at the collation centre, the Returning Officer, Prof. Popoola Bayode of the Obafemi Awolowo University, declared Kofoworola the winner having polled the highest number of votes.

Kofoworola polled 17,530 votes to defeat his closest rival in the All Progressive Congress (APC), Mr Abdulquadri Suleiman, who came second with a total vote of 9,010.

Labour party came third with just 13 votes.

