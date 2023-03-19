2023 Elections Politics

#ElectionResults: INEC Declares PDP Winner Of Ede North Constituency

Posted on Author Ayobami Agboola Comment(0)

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has declared Mr Babajide Kofoworola, the PDP candidate for Ede North State Constituency, winner of the Osun State House of Assembly election.

Announcing the results at the collation centre, the Returning Officer, Prof. Popoola Bayode of the Obafemi Awolowo University, declared Kofoworola the winner having polled the highest number of votes.

Kofoworola polled 17,530 votes to defeat his closest rival in the All Progressive Congress (APC), Mr Abdulquadri Suleiman, who came second with a total vote of 9,010.

Labour party came third with just 13 votes.

Adedayo Babatunde
https://www.newtelegraphng.com/

Related Articles
Politics

Ologbondiyan: Judgement of Secondus-led PDP lies in verdict of history

Posted on Author FELIX NWANERI

Kola Ologbondiyan served as National Publicity Secretary of the Peoples Democratic Party under the Uche Secondus-led National Working Committee (NWC) of the party. In this interview, he speaks on the achievements of the exco and what the party and its new leadership should do to win the 2023 presidential election, among other issues. FELIX NWANERI […]
Politics

Increasing energy tariff now wouldn’t make sense, says Suswan

Posted on Author CHUKWU DAVID captures the report

Senator Gabriel Suswan, who represents Benue North East Senatorial District on the platform of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), is the Chairman, Senate Committee on Power. In this interview with Senate Correspondents, he sheds light on power sector related issues. CHUKWU DAVID captures the report       The DisCos had planned to increase the […]
Politics

I don’t want to see a divided Nigeria –Kola Abiola

Posted on Author ONWUKA NZESH

As Nigeria marked June 12 as Democracy Day, the Advocacy for One Nigeria Initiative held a symposium and launched a social media app called Tribe Naija. In this interview, Mr Kola Abiola, the brain behind the initiative, reveals to ONWUKA NZESHI his dissatisfaction with the current political system in Nigeria and the need to unite […]

Leave a Reply