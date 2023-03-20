ElectionResults: INEC Declares PDP’s Mutfwang Winner Of Plateau Guber Poll

The candidate of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) in Plateau State, Barrister Caleb Mutfwang has been declared the winner of the March 18th Governorship election.
INEC Returning Officer and Deputy Vice-Chancellor Federal University Lafia Professor Idris Amali who announced the result at about 3:32 pm at the INEC Collation Centre Jos declared Barr. Mutfwang winner having scored the highest votes
Mutfwang polled 525,299 votes to defeat his closest rival in the All Progressive Congress, Nentawe Yilwada, who scored 481,370 votes in a keenly contested election.
The Labour Party Governorship candidate, Dr Patrick Dakum 60, 310
The PDP won 10 local government areas while the APC won in 7 Local Government Areas.
FINAL RESULTS OF THE PLATEAU STATE GUBERNATORIAL ELECTIONS
PDP 525,299
APC 481,370
LP 60,310
The Breakdown of the Results from the 17 Local Government Areas of the State is as follows:
1. Jos East LGA:
APC 11852,
LP 1347,
PDP 9290
2. Barkin Ladi LGA:
APC 18568
LP 4118
PDP 32119
3. Bassa LGA:
APC 25788,
LP 2581,
PDP 29135
4. Langtang South:
APC 12437,
LP 846,
PDP 16104
5. Kanke LGA:
APC 35436,
LP 633,
PDP 6870
6. Langtang North:
APC 20786,
LP 6575,
PDP 27826
7. Mikang:
APC 10691,
LP 672,
PDP 12027
8. Pankshin:
APC 28827,
LP 7949,
PDP 15957
9. Shendam:
APC 30815,
LP 5169,
PDP 17733
10. Riyom LGA:
APC 12657,
LP 1878,
PDP 18647
11. Wase:
APC 35011,
LP 269,
PDP 26557
12. Kanam LGA:
APC 48710,
LP 1171,
PDP 28706
13. Mangu LGA:
APC 25570,
LP 1621,
PDP 77279
14. Bokkos LGA:
APC 20779,
LP 5876,
PDP 26529
15. Jos South LGA:
APC 35403,
LP 10865,
PDP 84103
16. Jos North LGA:
APC 83170,
LP 6915,
PDP 64690
17. Qua’anpang LGA:
APC 24900,
LP 1825,
PDP 31727
The result declared from 17 LGAs shows that the PDP secures the highest vote count of 525,299 followed by the APC with a total vote count of 481,370 and the LP with a vote count of 60,310.