ElectionResults: INEC Declares PDP’s Mutfwang Winner Of Plateau Guber Poll

The candidate of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) in Plateau State, Barrister Caleb Mutfwang has been declared the winner of the March 18th Governorship election.

INEC Returning Officer and Deputy Vice-Chancellor Federal University Lafia Professor Idris Amali who announced the result at about 3:32 pm at the INEC Collation Centre Jos declared Barr. Mutfwang winner having scored the highest votes

Mutfwang polled 525,299 votes to defeat his closest rival in the All Progressive Congress, Nentawe Yilwada, who scored 481,370 votes in a keenly contested election.

The Labour Party Governorship candidate, Dr Patrick Dakum 60, 310

The PDP won 10 local government areas while the APC won in 7 Local Government Areas.

FINAL RESULTS OF THE PLATEAU STATE GUBERNATORIAL ELECTIONS

PDP 525,299

APC 481,370

LP 60,310

The Breakdown of the Results from the 17 Local Government Areas of the State is as follows:

1. Jos East LGA:

APC 11852,

LP 1347,

PDP 9290

2. Barkin Ladi LGA:

APC 18568

LP 4118

PDP 32119

3. Bassa LGA:

APC 25788,

LP 2581,

PDP 29135

4. Langtang South:

APC 12437,

LP 846,

PDP 16104

5. Kanke LGA:

APC 35436,

LP 633,

PDP 6870

6. Langtang North:

APC 20786,

LP 6575,

PDP 27826

7. Mikang:

APC 10691,

LP 672,

PDP 12027

8. Pankshin:

APC 28827,

LP 7949,

PDP 15957

9. Shendam:

APC 30815,

LP 5169,

PDP 17733

10. Riyom LGA:

APC 12657,

LP 1878,

PDP 18647

11. Wase:

APC 35011,

LP 269,

PDP 26557

12. Kanam LGA:

APC 48710,

LP 1171,

PDP 28706

13. Mangu LGA:

APC 25570,

LP 1621,

PDP 77279

14. Bokkos LGA:

APC 20779,

LP 5876,

PDP 26529

15. Jos South LGA:

APC 35403,

LP 10865,

PDP 84103

16. Jos North LGA:

APC 83170,

LP 6915,

PDP 64690

17. Qua’anpang LGA:

APC 24900,

LP 1825,

PDP 31727

The result declared from 17 LGAs shows that the PDP secures the highest vote count of 525,299 followed by the APC with a total vote count of 481,370 and the LP with a vote count of 60,310.

