#ElectionResults: INEC Declares Prince Otu Winner Of Governorship Poll In Cross River

Clement James

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has declared Prince Bassey Edet Otu of the All Progressives Congress (APC) winner of the governorship election in Cross River State.

Vice Chancellor of the Federal University of Otuoeke, Bayelsa State, Prof. Teddy Charles Adias who was the State Returning Officer made the declaration on Tuesday said Otu won the election by scoring a total of 258,619 votes while his closest rival, Senator Sandy Onor got 179,636 votes.

According to Adias, the total number of registered voters in the state stood at 1,766,466 and accredited voters were 466,294.

Prof. Adias added that of the 451,933 valid votes, 8,923 votes were rejected while the total votes cast were 460,856 votes.

“The highest votes scored is 258,619 by the candidate of APC. The candidate of the PDP, Sandy Onor scored a total of 179,636 votes. the difference between the votes is 78,983. Rejected votes stood at 44,486 votes.

“The rejected votes are not up to any scored by the major parties. I, Prof. Teddy Charles Adias of the Federal University, Otuoeke, Bayelsa state, hereby declare Prince Bassey Otu of the APC as the winner of the Cross River State governorship election.

Adedayo Babatunde
https://www.newtelegraphng.com/

