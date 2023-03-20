ElectionResults: INEC Declares Sanwo-Olu Winner Of Lagos Guber Poll

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has declared Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu of the All Progressives Congress (APC) as Govermor-elect of Saturday’s Governorship election.

In a declaration made in the early hours of Monday by the Returning Officer of the Governorship and House of Assembly elections in Lagos State, Professor Adenike Oladeji, Sanwo-Olu cleared 19 out of the 20 Local Government Areas of the state in the keenly contested election.

Sanwo-Olu polled 762,134 votes to defeat his closest rival, Gbadebo Rhodes-Vivour of the Labour Party (LP) who polled 312,329.

However, Olajide Adeniran, better known as Jandor of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) scored 62,449 votes.

The total number of registered voters in the state is 7,060,195, but the number of accredited voters for the poll was 1,182,620.

While the incumbent governor cleared 19 out of 20 LGAs, his opponent, Rhodes-Vivour, won in only one LG, Amuwo-Odofin.

Announcing the result of the election at about, Oladiji who is also the Vice-Chancellor of the Federal University of Technology, Akure, said, “I hereby declare that Babajide Olusola Sanwo-Olu, having satisfied the requirements of the law by having 25 per cent of the total of the LGAs of the states and also having the highest number of votes cast and meeting the requirements of the law, is hereby declared the winner. ”

