2023 Elections Politics Top Stories

#ElectionResults: INEC Declares Sanwo-Olu Winner Of Lagos Guber Poll

Posted on Author Adedayo Babatunde Comment(0)

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has declared Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu of the All Progressives Congress (APC) as Govermor-elect of Saturday’s Governorship election.

In a declaration made in the early hours of Monday by the Returning Officer of the Governorship and House of Assembly elections in Lagos State, Professor Adenike Oladeji, Sanwo-Olu cleared 19 out of the 20 Local Government Areas of the state in the keenly contested election.

Sanwo-Olu polled 762,134 votes to defeat his closest rival, Gbadebo Rhodes-Vivour of the Labour Party (LP) who polled 312,329.

However, Olajide Adeniran, better known as Jandor of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) scored 62,449 votes.

The total number of registered voters in the state is 7,060,195, but the number of accredited voters for the poll was 1,182,620.

While the incumbent governor cleared 19 out of 20 LGAs, his opponent, Rhodes-Vivour, won in only one LG, Amuwo-Odofin.

Announcing the result of the election at about, Oladiji who is also the Vice-Chancellor of the Federal University of Technology, Akure, said, “I hereby declare that Babajide Olusola Sanwo-Olu, having satisfied the requirements of the law by having 25 per cent of the total of the LGAs of the states and also having the highest number of votes cast and meeting the requirements of the law, is hereby declared the winner. ”

Adedayo Babatunde
https://www.newtelegraphng.com/

Related Articles
News Top Stories

We cannot suspend strike now, JUSUN tells CJN

Posted on Author Tunde Oyesina

The national officials of the Judiciary Staff Union of Nigeria (JUSUN) had told the Chief Justice of Nigeria (CJN), Justice Ibrahim Tanko Muhammad that it would be very difficult for it to call off its ongoing strike now. JUSUN had visited the CJN in his office on Wednesday ostensibly to give him a feedback on […]

COVID-19
News Top Stories

COVID-9: Africa to get 10m vaccines from U.S this week

Posted on Author Regina Otokpa Abuja

…Nigeria listed in additional 14m doses for 30 countries   The United States government has announced the distribution list of 55 million COVID-19 vaccines, in fulfillment of the promise to allocate 80 million COVID-19 vaccine supply to be shared globally, before the end of June 2021.   While Africa gets 10 million doses from the […]
News Top Stories

AfDB: Adesina’s re-election, affirmation of Africa’s confidence in ability –Tinubu

Posted on Author Our Correspondent

All Progressives Congress (APC) National Leader, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, has said that the re-election of Dr. Akinwunmi Adesina for another five-year term as President of African Development Bank (AfDB) is an affirmation of Africa’s confidence in his ability and commitment to the development of the region.   The former Minister of Agriculture in Nigeria, Adesina, […]

Leave a Reply