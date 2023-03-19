ElectionResults: INEC Sets To Declare Nwifuru Winner Of Ebonyi Guber Poll

The Speaker of Ebonyi State House of Assembly and All Progressives Congress (APC) governorship candidate, Chief Francis Nwifuru has won 9 out of the 12 local governments officially declared by the Independent National Electoral Commission in the state.

The results show that Nwifuru won in Abakaliki, Ebonyi, Izzi, Ikwo, Afikpo North, Afikpo South, Ivo, Ohaozara, and Ohaukwu LGAs while APGA won Ezza North and Ezza South LGAs.

Meanwhile, the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) win in Onicha local government area.

The results of the various local governments in the election were announced by INEC state Collation Officers in the INEC headquarters, Abakaliki.

The only result remaining is that of Ishielu local which is about to be announced.

Investigation revealed that the APC guber candidate, Nwifuru also won the local government to bring the number of local governments he won to 10 out of the 13 local government areas of the state.

Like this: Like Loading...