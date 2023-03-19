2023 Elections Politics

#ElectionResults: INEC Sets To Declare Nwifuru Winner Of Ebonyi Guber Poll

Posted on Author Uchenna Inya Comment(0)

The Speaker of Ebonyi State House of Assembly and All Progressives Congress (APC) governorship candidate, Chief Francis Nwifuru has won 9 out of the 12 local governments officially declared by the Independent National Electoral Commission in the state.

The results show that Nwifuru won in Abakaliki, Ebonyi, Izzi, Ikwo, Afikpo North, Afikpo South, Ivo, Ohaozara, and Ohaukwu LGAs while APGA won Ezza North and Ezza South LGAs.

Meanwhile, the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) win in Onicha local government area.

The results of the various local governments in the election were announced by INEC state Collation Officers in the INEC headquarters, Abakaliki.

The only result remaining is that of Ishielu local which is about to be announced.

Investigation revealed that the APC guber candidate, Nwifuru also won the local government to bring the number of local governments he won to 10 out of the 13 local government areas of the state.

Adedayo Babatunde
https://www.newtelegraphng.com/

Related Articles
Politics

Cash Withdrawal Limit: What CBN told House of Reps

Posted on Author Philip Nyam

Officials of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) recently appeared before the House of Representatives to explain the newly introduced cash withdrawal limit. PHILIP NYAM reports on the interaction between the lawmakers and the management of the nation’s apex bank After failing to honour an invitation by the House of Representatives for three times, the […]
Politics

Usman Yusuf can’t speak for North, Tinubu engaging enough –Ogala (SAN)

Posted on Author OLAOLU OLADIPO

Electioneering efforts by political gladiators are reaching feverish pitch as presidential candidates have been traversing the length and breadth of the country selling their programmes and manifestoes to the people. In this interview with OLAOLU OLADIPO, the Director of Legal Affairs in the All Progressives Congress (APC) Presidential Campaign Council, Mr. Babatunde Ogala (SAN), talked […]
Politics

Kwara Assembly: One delay too dangerous

Posted on Author In this report, STEPHEN OLUFEMI ONI

After about 18 months of titanic legal battle and dilly-dally by the Kwara State House of Assembly, Hon. Abdulazeez Agboola of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) was eventually sworn in by Speaker Yakub Salihu Danladi to the admiration of PDP faithful on February 9, 2021. In this report, STEPHEN OLUFEMI ONI x-rays the hurdles and […]

Leave a Reply