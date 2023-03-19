ElectionResults: INEC Shifts Collation Of Cross Rivers Election Results To Monday

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has shifted the collation of Cross Rivers gubernatorial election results to Monday by 9 am.
Obi of Onitsha gives Obiano, Soludo tips on how to end insecurity in Anambra
The Obi of Onitsha, Alfred Achebe, has told Anambra State Governor, Willie Obiano, to collaborate with the military, police, navy and other security agencies to end insecurity in Anambra State. The collaboration, he said, would equally work in alliance with traditional rulers in different communities. Achebe, who is the Chairman, Anambra State traditional rulers Council, […]
Youth Council: Allegations against AGF attempt to rubbish Buhari’s anti-corruption crusade
The National Youth Council of Nigeria (NYCN), Wednesday, claimed that allegations of corruption levelled against the Attorney General of the Federation (AGF) and Minister of Justice, Mr. Abubakar Malami (SAN), were designed to rubbish the anti-corruption efforts of President Muhammadu Buhari. The NYCN claimed that it had concluded independent findings, before arriving at the aforesaid […]
UTME syllables: Candidates peddling half truth, ill prepared-JAMB
The Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB), has said candidates accusing the Board of a change of syllabus which left them stranded during the Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME), were ill prepared for the examinations. A statement made available to journalists by the Head, Public Affairs and Protocol JAMB, Dr. Fabian Benjamin, yesterday in Abuja, […]
