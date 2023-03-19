2023 Elections Politics

#ElectionResults: I’ve No Confidence In INEC, Atiku Declares

Posted on Author Adedayo Babatunde

The presidential candidate of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP), Atiku Abubakar has declared that he has lost confidence in the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

The former Vice President stated this on Sunday following the conduct of the Governorship and State House of Assembly election across the 36 states of the federation.

Atiku who spoke in Jimeta, Yola area of Adamawa State said INEC has not proven it can perform better than its previous conduct of elections.

He said, “I still don’t believe in INEC. I have seen nothing up to now to believe that their performance will be better in how they handle this election than the last one,” he said.

recall that in the last election held on February 25, Atiku lost the 2023 presidential election to Bola Tinubu of the All Progressives Congress, APC.

Following his defeat, he headed to court to contest the outcome of the presidential election, which he claimed was flawed.

Adedayo Babatunde
https://www.newtelegraphng.com/

