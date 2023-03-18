ElectionResults: Jandor Wins PU As Funke Akindele Loses To Sanwo-Olu

The governorship candidate of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) in Lagos State, Abdul-Azeez Adediran, better known as Jandor has won the election at his polling unit.

Jandor who cast his vote at polling unit 001 located in Irewe polled 87 votes, while the All Progressives Congress (APC) secured 66 votes.

The Labour Party (LP) and the Action Democratic Party (ADP) both got one vote each.

A total of 162 voters were accredited, while the number of valid votes was 157.

Meanwhile, at the polling unit of Funke Akindele, deputy governorship candidate of the party in Lagos, the APC won.

According to the result of the polling unit — polling unit 019 in Ita Aro square, Ikorodu LGA of the state — the PDP got 19 votes against the APC’s 77 votes.

However, the LP secured two votes.

