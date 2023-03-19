ElectionResults: Kwara Gov In Comfortable Lead As INEC Releases Results

The results from 14 out of the 16 local government areas (LGAs) in Kwara State in the just concluded Governorship and State House of Assembly elections have been released by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), with Governor AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq leading comfortably.

The remaining two LGAs from which results are still being expected are Baruten and Ilorin West.

The collation of the results was being coordinated by the Vice Chancellor, University of Maiduguri, Prof. Issac Itodo, at the INEC Head Office in Ilorin, the State capital.

The 14 LGAs, which results have been collated and released, are Isin, Ilorin South, Asa, Irepodun, Moro, Patigi, Oyun, Ilorin East, Ifelodun, Oke-Ero, Ekiti, Offa, Kaiama and Edu.

In Isin, APC scored 5,274, while PDP and SDP polled 3,400 and 567 respectively. In Ilorin, South APC scored 20,148, while PDP and SDP came second and third respectively with 12,096 and 2,357.

In Asa local government, APC polled 14,946, PDP scored 11,183, and SDP polled 953. In Irepodun local government, APC scored 12,860, PDP scored 7,615 and SDP polled 1,693. In Moro, APC scored 15,161, PDP polled 6,832, and SDP scored 1,992.

In Patigi local government, APC scored 13,813, PDP polled 6,544, and SDP scored 389. In Oyun local government, APC polled 8,991, while PDP scored 5,465, and SDP came third scoring 1,068. In Ilorin East, APC scored 23,925, PDP 14,500 and SDP 2,645.

In Ifelodun local government, APC scored 17,599, PDP polled 9,085 and SDP scored 1,559. In Oke Ero local government, APC scored 7,758, while PDP polled 3,768 and SDP 149. In Ekiti local government, APC scored 6,836, PDP polled 4,273 and SDP scored 170.

In Offa local government, APC scored 14,696, PDP polled 6,705 and SDP scored 1,289. In Kaiama local government, APC polled 14,431, PDP polled 6,297 and SDP polled 624. In Edu, APC scored 22,485, PDP 17,378 and SDP 374.

