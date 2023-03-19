2023 Elections Politics

#ElectionResults: Kwara Speaker Declared Winner Of Ilesha-Gwanara Constituency

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has declared the Kwara State Speaker, Rt. Hon. Engr. Yakubu Danladi-Salihu of the All Progressives Congress (APC) winner of the Ilesha-Gwanara state constituency after edging out his main contestant, Usman Abubakar of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP).

Declaring the result at the collation centre for the Ilesha/Gwanara constituency at the Gwanara LGEA primary school, the Returning Officer, Dr Adewale Rafiu, said Rt. Hon. Engr. Danladi-Salihu polled 14, 949 votes while his closest rival, Usman Abubakar of the PDP got 2,072 votes.

“Yakubu Danladi-Salihu of APC having satisfied the requirements of the law is hereby declared the winner and is returned elected”, Dr Rafiu declared.

In his acceptance speech, Rt. Hon. Engr. Danladi-Salihu lauded his constituents for their massive support that culminated in his victory, assuring them that he would continue to prioritise their welfare.

He said: “I wish to thank my constituents for the show of love and massive support that earned me this sweet victory at the poll, I’ll continue to appreciate and reciprocate this rare gesture with another superlative performance in office while prioritizing people’s welfare.”

With this result, Rt. Hon. Engr. Yakubu Danladi-Salihu has now won the seat of the Ilesha-Gwanara constituency for a second term.

