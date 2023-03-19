2023 Elections Politics

#ElectionResults: Lagos Speaker, Mudashiru Obasa Wins Sixth Term

Posted on Author Adedayo Babatunde Comment(0)

The Speaker of Lagos State House of Assembly, Mr Mudashiru Obasa, has secured the All Progressives Congress (APC) ticket to run for the sixth term in the 2023 Lagos State House of Assembly Election.

Obasa who is representing Agege State Constituency 01 was declared the winner of the poll by the INEC Returning Officer, Dr Lukman Adeniji on Sunday at the Collation Centre in Orile Agege.

Speaking at the coalition centre, Dr Adeniji said that eight political parties fielded candidates for the keenly contested State House of Assembly election held on Saturday.

According to him, Obasa secured 17,214 votes to beat Mr Raheem Alani of the Labour Party, who had 3,933, Kafayat Biobaku of ADC with 62 votes and the PDP, which got 1,609 votes.

“Mubashiru Obasa of APC having satisfied the requirements of the law has scored the highest number of votes, is hereby declared the winner and returned elected,” Adeniji said.

In a related development, Alhaji Jubreel Abdulkareem of APC also won the Agege constituency 2 Assembly seat.

Abdulkareem, a former Chairman of Agege Local Government, secured 15,676 votes to defeat Labour Party and PDP candidates who polled 7,159 and 1,598, respectively.

Adedayo Babatunde
https://www.newtelegraphng.com/

Related Articles
Politics

A nation of forums

Posted on Author Our Correspondent Our Reporters

NGF, PDPGF, PGF, others blocs battle for political relevance   In this report, WALE ELEGBEDE writes on the plethora of political groups and forums set up by various elected political office holders, and the relevance or otherwise of such groups   With advancement into the civil rule, politicians who have held particular public offices, or […]
2023 Elections Politics

#ElectionResults2023: PDP Rejects Niger State President Results

Posted on Author Daniel Atori

… Blames INEC’s failure to upload results, non-usage of BVAS in 4 LGAs Following the refusal of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to upload the results on its server as ordered by section 60 subsection 5 of the electoral act, the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) in Niger State has rejected the results of the […]
Politics

Akeredolu ready to battle Jegede as Ajayi loses all

Posted on Author writes ADEWALE MOMOH

  Following the outcome of the primaries of the two major political parties in Ondo State, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and the All Progressives Party (APC), the battle is now set as the candidates are ready for a showdown in the October 20, 2020 governorship poll, writes ADEWALE MOMOH   With the conclusion of […]

Leave a Reply