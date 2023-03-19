ElectionResults: Lagos Speaker, Mudashiru Obasa Wins Sixth Term

The Speaker of Lagos State House of Assembly, Mr Mudashiru Obasa, has secured the All Progressives Congress (APC) ticket to run for the sixth term in the 2023 Lagos State House of Assembly Election.

Obasa who is representing Agege State Constituency 01 was declared the winner of the poll by the INEC Returning Officer, Dr Lukman Adeniji on Sunday at the Collation Centre in Orile Agege.

Speaking at the coalition centre, Dr Adeniji said that eight political parties fielded candidates for the keenly contested State House of Assembly election held on Saturday.

According to him, Obasa secured 17,214 votes to beat Mr Raheem Alani of the Labour Party, who had 3,933, Kafayat Biobaku of ADC with 62 votes and the PDP, which got 1,609 votes.

“Mubashiru Obasa of APC having satisfied the requirements of the law has scored the highest number of votes, is hereby declared the winner and returned elected,” Adeniji said.

In a related development, Alhaji Jubreel Abdulkareem of APC also won the Agege constituency 2 Assembly seat.

Abdulkareem, a former Chairman of Agege Local Government, secured 15,676 votes to defeat Labour Party and PDP candidates who polled 7,159 and 1,598, respectively.

