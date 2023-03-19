2023 Elections Politics

#ElectionResults: Legislator, 164 Others Arrested For Allegedly Trying To Set INEC Office On Fire

A House of Assembly member, Isiyaku Ali Danja, and 164 other highly armed political thugs were reportedly arrested by the Kano State Police Command while trying to allegedly set the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) office and a Police Station on fire.

Those arrested including Ali Danja Gezawa, among others in the Gezawa constituency for allegedly leading a team of hoodlums to destroy the Collation centre of the INEC at Gezawa.

Already INEC had declared the House of Assembly result of the area Inconclusive following the violence that trailed the elections.

Speaking, the DIG in charge of the Kano election, Hafiz Muhammad Inuwa, on Sunday while displaying the the164 people arrested for various political crimes during the conduct of the just concluded elections, warned that the Police would tolerate breaks of Law and Order.

The DIG stated that those paraded are accused of alleged Ballot Boxes snatchings, disruptions of elections, engaging in violence wielding dangerous weapons and engaging in drugs-related crimes.

He assured that they are going to be investigated and prosecuted accordingly, adding that Security would not fall down their hands and allowed thugs to take over Kano.

The State Police Commissioner, Muhammad Usaini Gumel, urged the public to cooperate with the police in ensuring that they do not engage in wild celebrations that might lead to a breach of the law.

He said the Police, have banned wild Celebrations in Kano for those who win or lose, assuring them that they are ready to deal decisively with anybody who dares them.

Adedayo Babatunde
https://www.newtelegraphng.com/

