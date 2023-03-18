ElectionResults: Makinde Beats Adelabu, Folarin In Their Polling Units

Oyo State Governor, Engr. Seyi Makinde has won at the polling unit of the governorship candidate of the Accord Party, Adebayo Adelabu, as well as, at the unit of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Senator Teslim Folarin.

Makinde of the People’s Democratic Party, (PDP) polled 60 to defeat Adelabu at his polling unit 10, Ward 9 in the Ibadan South East Local Government area. Adelabu scored 38 and Teslim Folarin with 22 votes.

Teslim Folarin cast his vote at Idi Ose, Ona Ara LG where he polled 89 votes, and Adelabu polled 6 votes, while Makinde polled 196 votes.

Makinde had voted at Ward 11, Unit 01, Abayomi Iwo-Road in Ibadan North East Local Council where PDP got 174 votes, the All Progressives Congress (APC) scored 28, and Accord Party scored five, Labour Party scored three votes. Four were declared void.

