#ElectionResults: Makinde Wins Oyo Guber Election, Beats Folarin Adelabu

Posted on Author Sola Adeyemo Comment(0)

…Makinde 563,756; Folarin 256,695; Adelabu 38,357 votes.

Governor Seyi Makinde of Oyo State has been returned re-elected following the March 18 election, defeating his main rivals, Teslim Kolawole Folarin of the All Progressives Congress (APC) and Chief Adebayo Adelabu of the Accord party (A) with landslide margins.

While Makinde of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) polled 563,756 votes, Folarin had 256,695 votes, and Adelabu got 38,357 votes.

Announcing the final declaration, the Returning Officer for the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), Prof. Adebayo Simeon Banire, said that Makinde satisfied the law by garnering the highest votes and was so declared the winner of the election.

Makinde won in 31 local governments of the state, while Folarin only won in two local governments: Irepo and Oorelope in the Oke Ogun area of Oyo State.

