ElectionResults: NNPP Kawu Sumaila Defeats APC To Win Senate Seat In Kano

The New Nigeria People’s Party (NNPP), Senatorial candidate of Kano South, Abdulrahman Kawu Sumaila has defeated the incumbent APC Senator, Kabiru Gaya to win the Senate seat.

Kawu Sumaila, according to INEC Returning Officer Professor Ibrahim Barde scores 319,857 while Kabiru Gaya scores 192,518.

Like this: Like Loading...