#ElectionResults: NNPP Leads Kano Guber Poll With 911,374 Votes

Posted on Author Muhammad Kabir Comment(0)

With just one more Local Government Area election result to go, the governorship candidate of the New Nigeria People’s Party (NNPP), Kyari Kabir Yusuf is coasting to victory with a margin of 88,501.

As of the time of filing this report, Yusuf has polled 911,374 votes as declared by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

While his closest rival, Nasiru Gawuna of APC polled 822,873 votes.

Currently, the NNPP candidate is leading the race with a wide margin of 88,501 votes from 42 LGAs that have been declared.

INEC awaits only one more local government as Dala just come in with NNPP having 54,794 and APC 24,880

