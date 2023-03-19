ElectionResults: NNPP Wins Gabasawa LGA In Kano

The New Nigeria People’s Party (NNPP) has won the just concluded Governorship and State House of Assembly election in the Gabasawa Local Government Area of Kano State.
Returning Officer: Professor Ibrahim Hameed
Total registered voters: 87,374
Accredited voters: 39,461
APC – 17,584
ADP – 91
NNPP – 19,507
PDP – 1,269
Total valid votes: 38,935
Rejected votes: 475
Total votes cast: 39,410
Cancellations in 4 wards involving 5 PUs with the total number of PVCs collected at 2,637. Reason: Violence.
Ajingi LGA: NNPP won
Collation Officer: Professor Ibrahim Yusuf
Total registered voters: 87,420
Accredited voters: 32,678
APC – 14,438
ADP – 306
NNPP – 15,422
PDP – 103
Total valid votes: 31,437
Rejected votes: 724
Total votes cast: 32,161
Cancellation involving 8 PUs across 5 wards with a total PVC collected of 4,921. Reasons: Over-voting and violence.
Shanono LGA: APC won
Collation Officer:
Registered voters: 75,981
Accredited voters: 32,067
Result
APC: 17,249
NNPP: 13,650
PDP: 272
ADP:
Valid: 31,591
Rejected: 451
Total vote cast: 32,042
Cancellation affects 2 RAs involving 2 PUs due to overvoting and destruction of voting materials
Bagwai LGA: APC won
Collation Officer:
Registered voters: 95,412
Accredited voters: 40,119
Result
APC: 21,295
NNPP: 17,311
PDP: 51
ADP:
Valid: 39,520
Rejected: 572
Total vote cast: 40,092
Cancellation in 4 PUs
Kabo LGA: APC won
Collation Officer: Prof. Kyauta Ibrahim
Registered voters: 90,698
Accredited voters: 44,002
Result
APC: 23,599
NNPP: 16,963
PDP: 2,118
ADP:
Valid: 43,364
Rejected: 588
Total vote cast: 43,952
Cancellation in 4 PUs due to violence and overvoting
Kibiya LGA: NNPP won
Collation Officer: Prof. Galadanchi
Registered voters: 77,929
Accredited voters: 31,131
Result
APC: 13,260
NNPP: 17,157
PDP: 52
ADP: 53
Valid: 30,769
Rejected: 322
Total vote cast: 31,091
Cancellation in 8 PUs due to disruption, violence and overvoting
Gezawa LGA: NNPP won
Collation Officer: Prof. Suleiman Yusuf
Registered voters: 114,950
Accredited voters: 44,813
Result
APC: 19,961
NNPP: 22,077
PDP: 277
ADP: 263
Valid: 43,552
Rejected: 596
Total vote cast: 44,148
Cancellation due to overvoting and ballot box snatching
Warawa LGA: APC won
Collation Officer: Prof. Aminu
Registered voters: 75,623
Accredited voters: 32,757
Result
APC: 16,296
NNPP: 14,629
PDP: 201
ADP: 92
Valid: 31,991
Rejected: 431
Total vote cast: 32,422
Cancellation in 3 RAs involving 5 PUs due to overvoting and violence.
Tudun Wada LGA: NNPP won
Collation Officer: Prof. Adamu Shittu
Registered voters: 141,206
Accredited voters: 53,336
Result
APC: 24,382
NNPP: 27,434
PDP: 166
ADP: 124
Valid: 52,412
Rejected: 398
Total vote cast: 52,810
Cancellation of 19 PUs due to due violence, attack on INEC officials and overvoting
Dambatta LGA: APC won
Collation Officer: Prof. Kabir
Registered voters: 121,094
Accredited voters: 28,877
Result
APC: 16,995
NNPP: 9,674
PDP: 1,107
ADP: 46
Valid: 28,056
Rejected: 425
Total vote cast: 28,481
Cancellation in 7 wards including 79 PUs due to destruction of electoral materials, attack of INEC officials