#ElectionResults: NNPP Wins Gabasawa LGA In Kano

The New Nigeria People’s Party (NNPP) has won the just concluded Governorship and State House of Assembly election in the Gabasawa Local Government Area of Kano State.

Returning Officer: Professor Ibrahim Hameed

Total registered voters: 87,374
Accredited voters: 39,461

APC – 17,584
ADP – 91
NNPP – 19,507
PDP – 1,269

Total valid votes: 38,935
Rejected votes: 475
Total votes cast: 39,410

Cancellations in 4 wards involving 5 PUs with the total number of PVCs collected at 2,637. Reason: Violence.

Ajingi LGA: NNPP won

Collation Officer: Professor Ibrahim Yusuf

Total registered voters: 87,420
Accredited voters: 32,678

APC – 14,438
ADP – 306
NNPP – 15,422
PDP – 103

Total valid votes: 31,437
Rejected votes: 724
Total votes cast: 32,161

Cancellation involving 8 PUs across 5 wards with a total PVC collected of 4,921. Reasons: Over-voting and violence.

Shanono LGA: APC won

Collation Officer:

Registered voters: 75,981
Accredited voters: 32,067

Result
APC: 17,249
NNPP: 13,650
PDP: 272
ADP:

Valid: 31,591
Rejected: 451
Total vote cast: 32,042

Cancellation affects 2 RAs involving 2 PUs due to overvoting and destruction of voting materials

Bagwai LGA: APC won

Collation Officer:

Registered voters: 95,412
Accredited voters: 40,119

Result
APC: 21,295
NNPP: 17,311
PDP: 51
ADP:

Valid: 39,520
Rejected: 572
Total vote cast: 40,092

Cancellation in 4 PUs

Kabo LGA: APC won

Collation Officer: Prof. Kyauta Ibrahim

Registered voters: 90,698
Accredited voters: 44,002

Result
APC: 23,599
NNPP: 16,963
PDP: 2,118
ADP:

Valid: 43,364
Rejected: 588
Total vote cast: 43,952

Cancellation in 4 PUs due to violence and overvoting

Kibiya LGA: NNPP won

Collation Officer: Prof. Galadanchi

Registered voters: 77,929
Accredited voters: 31,131

Result
APC: 13,260
NNPP: 17,157
PDP: 52
ADP: 53

Valid: 30,769
Rejected: 322
Total vote cast: 31,091

Cancellation in 8 PUs due to disruption, violence and overvoting

Gezawa LGA: NNPP won

Collation Officer: Prof. Suleiman Yusuf

Registered voters: 114,950
Accredited voters: 44,813

Result
APC: 19,961
NNPP: 22,077
PDP: 277
ADP: 263

Valid: 43,552
Rejected: 596
Total vote cast: 44,148

Cancellation due to overvoting and ballot box snatching

Warawa LGA: APC won

Collation Officer: Prof. Aminu

Registered voters: 75,623
Accredited voters: 32,757

Result
APC: 16,296
NNPP: 14,629
PDP: 201
ADP: 92

Valid: 31,991
Rejected: 431
Total vote cast: 32,422

Cancellation in 3 RAs involving 5 PUs due to overvoting and violence.

Tudun Wada LGA: NNPP won

Collation Officer: Prof. Adamu Shittu

Registered voters: 141,206
Accredited voters: 53,336

Result
APC: 24,382
NNPP: 27,434
PDP: 166
ADP: 124

Valid: 52,412
Rejected: 398
Total vote cast: 52,810

Cancellation of 19 PUs due to due violence, attack on INEC officials and overvoting

Dambatta LGA: APC won

Collation Officer: Prof. Kabir

Registered voters: 121,094
Accredited voters: 28,877

Result
APC: 16,995
NNPP: 9,674
PDP: 1,107
ADP: 46

Valid: 28,056
Rejected: 425
Total vote cast: 28,481

Cancellation in 7 wards including 79 PUs due to destruction of electoral materials, attack of INEC officials

