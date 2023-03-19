ElectionResults: NNPP Wins Gabasawa LGA In Kano

The New Nigeria People’s Party (NNPP) has won the just concluded Governorship and State House of Assembly election in the Gabasawa Local Government Area of Kano State.

Returning Officer: Professor Ibrahim Hameed

Total registered voters: 87,374

Accredited voters: 39,461

APC – 17,584

ADP – 91

NNPP – 19,507

PDP – 1,269

Total valid votes: 38,935

Rejected votes: 475

Total votes cast: 39,410

Cancellations in 4 wards involving 5 PUs with the total number of PVCs collected at 2,637. Reason: Violence.

Ajingi LGA: NNPP won

Collation Officer: Professor Ibrahim Yusuf

Total registered voters: 87,420

Accredited voters: 32,678

APC – 14,438

ADP – 306

NNPP – 15,422

PDP – 103

Total valid votes: 31,437

Rejected votes: 724

Total votes cast: 32,161

Cancellation involving 8 PUs across 5 wards with a total PVC collected of 4,921. Reasons: Over-voting and violence.

Shanono LGA: APC won

Collation Officer:

Registered voters: 75,981

Accredited voters: 32,067

Result

APC: 17,249

NNPP: 13,650

PDP: 272

ADP:

Valid: 31,591

Rejected: 451

Total vote cast: 32,042

Cancellation affects 2 RAs involving 2 PUs due to overvoting and destruction of voting materials

Bagwai LGA: APC won

Collation Officer:

Registered voters: 95,412

Accredited voters: 40,119

Result

APC: 21,295

NNPP: 17,311

PDP: 51

ADP:

Valid: 39,520

Rejected: 572

Total vote cast: 40,092

Cancellation in 4 PUs

Kabo LGA: APC won

Collation Officer: Prof. Kyauta Ibrahim

Registered voters: 90,698

Accredited voters: 44,002

Result

APC: 23,599

NNPP: 16,963

PDP: 2,118

ADP:

Valid: 43,364

Rejected: 588

Total vote cast: 43,952

Cancellation in 4 PUs due to violence and overvoting

Kibiya LGA: NNPP won

Collation Officer: Prof. Galadanchi

Registered voters: 77,929

Accredited voters: 31,131

Result

APC: 13,260

NNPP: 17,157

PDP: 52

ADP: 53

Valid: 30,769

Rejected: 322

Total vote cast: 31,091

Cancellation in 8 PUs due to disruption, violence and overvoting

Gezawa LGA: NNPP won

Collation Officer: Prof. Suleiman Yusuf

Registered voters: 114,950

Accredited voters: 44,813

Result

APC: 19,961

NNPP: 22,077

PDP: 277

ADP: 263

Valid: 43,552

Rejected: 596

Total vote cast: 44,148

Cancellation due to overvoting and ballot box snatching

Warawa LGA: APC won

Collation Officer: Prof. Aminu

Registered voters: 75,623

Accredited voters: 32,757

Result

APC: 16,296

NNPP: 14,629

PDP: 201

ADP: 92

Valid: 31,991

Rejected: 431

Total vote cast: 32,422

Cancellation in 3 RAs involving 5 PUs due to overvoting and violence.

Tudun Wada LGA: NNPP won

Collation Officer: Prof. Adamu Shittu

Registered voters: 141,206

Accredited voters: 53,336

Result

APC: 24,382

NNPP: 27,434

PDP: 166

ADP: 124

Valid: 52,412

Rejected: 398

Total vote cast: 52,810

Cancellation of 19 PUs due to due violence, attack on INEC officials and overvoting

Dambatta LGA: APC won

Collation Officer: Prof. Kabir

Registered voters: 121,094

Accredited voters: 28,877

Result

APC: 16,995

NNPP: 9,674

PDP: 1,107

ADP: 46

Valid: 28,056

Rejected: 425

Total vote cast: 28,481

Cancellation in 7 wards including 79 PUs due to destruction of electoral materials, attack of INEC officials

Like this: Like Loading...