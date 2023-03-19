ElectionResults: Oppositions Kick As PDP Clears Nine LGAs IN Rivers

The governorship candidate of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) in Rivers State, Siminalayi Fubara, has won in the nine Local Government Areas (LGAs) so far released by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).
Fubara is trailed by Tonye Cole, of the All Progressives Congress (APC) candidate, and Sen. Magnus Abe of the Social Democratic Party (SDP).
But the agents of the opposition parties, led by the All Progressives Congress, APC and the Social Democratic Party, SDP have called for an outright cancellation of the results, citing irregularities in the figures announced by the LGA Returning Officers.
They claimed that the figures loaded on the IREV portal and those being delivered by the LGA Returning Officers at the collation centre don’t tally.
Fourteen
The State Returning Officer, Prof. Akpofure Rim-Rukeh, the Vice Chancellor, Federal University of Petroleum, Effurun, Delta State later announced a break till 4 pm for more results to be announced.
The results of the 14 remaining Local Government Areas are being awaited.
The results of the nine council areas so far released In Rivers
Tai LGA
Registered: 76613
Accredited: 10393
A: 34
APC: 295
LP: 13
PDP: 9276
SDP: 508
TVV – 10227
Rejected: 87
TVC: 10314
Opobo Nkoro LGA
Registered: 59047
Accredited: 13376
A: 16
APC: 1426
LP: 10
PDP: 11538
SDP: 159
TVV – 13189
Rejected: 142
TVC: 13331
Gokana LGA
Registered: 145566
Accredited: 40702
A: 74
APC: 7410
LP: 97
PDP: 17455
SDP: 13840
TVV: 39467
Rejected: 1235
TVC: 40702
Ogu Bolo LGA
Registered: 61705
Accredited: 9295
A: 121
APC: 1524
LP: 34
PDP: 7103
SDP: 310
TVV: 9155
Rejected: 140
TVC: 9295
Eleme LGA
Registered: 126111
Accredited: 14852
A: 67
APC: 2662
LP: 544
PDP: 8414
SDP: 2251
TVV: 14247
Rejected: 382
TVC: 14629
Ikwerre LGA
Registered: 166079
Accredited: 24677
A: 138
APC: 7503
LP: 895
PDP: 13716
SDP: 1447
TVV: 24090
Rejected: 584
TVC: 24674
Oyigbo LGA
Registered: 121815
Accredited: 16894
A: 147
APC: 2793
LP: 2688
PDP: 9886
SDP: 796
TVV: 16561
Rejected: 322
TVC: 16883
Etche LGA
Registered: 130757
Accredited: 26933
A: 288
APC: 6408
LP: 552
PDP: 16043
SDP: 2586
TVV: 26320
Rejected: 591
TVC: 26911
Khana LGA
Registered: 183626
Accredited: 16836
A: 120
APC: 620
LP: 57
PDP: 9475
SDP: 5846
TVV: 16435
Rejected: 401
TVC: 16836