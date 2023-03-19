2023 Elections Politics

#ElectionResults: Oppositions Kick As PDP Clears Nine LGAs IN Rivers

Posted on Author Emmanuel Masha Comment(0)

The governorship candidate of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) in Rivers State, Siminalayi Fubara, has won in the nine Local Government Areas (LGAs) so far released by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

Fubara is trailed by Tonye Cole, of the All Progressives Congress (APC) candidate, and Sen. Magnus Abe of the Social Democratic Party (SDP).

But the agents of the opposition parties, led by the All Progressives Congress, APC and the Social Democratic Party, SDP have called for an outright cancellation of the results, citing irregularities in the figures announced by the LGA Returning Officers.

They claimed that the figures loaded on the IREV portal and those being delivered by the LGA Returning Officers at the collation centre don’t tally.
Fourteen

The State Returning Officer, Prof. Akpofure Rim-Rukeh, the Vice Chancellor, Federal University of Petroleum, Effurun, Delta State later announced a break till 4 pm for more results to be announced.

The results of the 14 remaining Local Government Areas are being awaited.

The results of the nine council areas so far released In Rivers

Tai LGA
Registered: 76613
Accredited: 10393

A: 34
APC: 295
LP: 13
PDP: 9276
SDP: 508

TVV – 10227
Rejected: 87
TVC: 10314

Opobo Nkoro LGA
Registered: 59047
Accredited: 13376

A: 16
APC: 1426
LP: 10
PDP: 11538
SDP: 159

TVV – 13189
Rejected: 142
TVC: 13331

Gokana LGA
Registered: 145566
Accredited: 40702

A: 74
APC: 7410
LP: 97
PDP: 17455
SDP: 13840

TVV: 39467
Rejected: 1235
TVC: 40702

Ogu Bolo LGA
Registered: 61705
Accredited: 9295

A: 121
APC: 1524
LP: 34
PDP: 7103
SDP: 310

TVV: 9155
Rejected: 140
TVC: 9295

Eleme LGA
Registered: 126111
Accredited: 14852

A: 67
APC: 2662
LP: 544
PDP: 8414
SDP: 2251

TVV: 14247
Rejected: 382
TVC: 14629

Ikwerre LGA
Registered: 166079
Accredited: 24677

A: 138
APC: 7503
LP: 895
PDP: 13716
SDP: 1447

TVV: 24090
Rejected: 584
TVC: 24674

Oyigbo LGA
Registered: 121815
Accredited: 16894

A: 147
APC: 2793
LP: 2688
PDP: 9886
SDP: 796

TVV: 16561
Rejected: 322
TVC: 16883

Etche LGA
Registered: 130757
Accredited: 26933

A: 288
APC: 6408
LP: 552
PDP: 16043
SDP: 2586

TVV: 26320
Rejected: 591
TVC: 26911

Khana LGA
Registered: 183626
Accredited: 16836

A: 120
APC: 620
LP: 57
PDP: 9475
SDP: 5846

TVV: 16435
Rejected: 401
TVC: 16836

Adedayo Babatunde
https://www.newtelegraphng.com/

Related Articles
2023 Elections News

#NigeriaDecides2023: Oyetola, Wife Cast Vote In Iragbiji, Lauds Earlier Peaceful Process

Posted on Author Ayobami Agboola

The immediate past Governor of Osun State, Gboyega Oyetola and his wife, Kafayat, on Saturday, cast their vote at Ward 1, Unit 10, Boripe Local Government Area of the state. Oyetola, who applauded the peaceful electoral process and turnout of voters at his polling unit, however, raised serious concerns over reports of severe attacks on […]
Politics

SOKAPU Chair: With 100 communities under bandits, we can’t vote anybody in 2023

Posted on Author Our Correspondent Our Reporters

Awemi Dio Maisamari is the new Chairman, Southern Kaduna Peoples Union (SOKAPU). Maisamari says even though the attacks in the area have reduced, it has not stopped. Maisamari tells BABA NEGEDU in this interview in Kaduna that there are divergent views and interests of the 2023 general elections, but the union is committed to the […]
Politics

Nigeria @ 60: Kukah laments political stagnation, economic retrogression

Posted on Author Biyi Adegoroye

•Wants intellectuals to take back Nigeria   As Nigeria celebrates 60 years of nationhood this week, the Archbishop of Sokoto Diocese of the Catholic Church, Rev Father Hassan Kukah, has lamented the crass nepotism and poor governance which have culminated in the country’s political stagnation and economic retrogression, and advocated a review of the nation’s […]

Leave a Reply